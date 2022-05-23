If you decided to use the services of professional movers to relocate, you’ve made the right choice. Make sure to do your due diligence, read reviews about local moving companies, get estimates, compare offers, and select the best Boston movers for you. However, you may still be worried about the big moving day wondering if the movers will come on time, if they will transport your stuff securely to your new house, if there will be any additional costs, and so on.
You’re not alone when asking these questions. However, hiring a moving company should relieve you of that anxiety rather than increase it. Professional movers are well-versed in their business and will move your apartment, house, or office in the safest and most efficient manner possible. Relax and let them do their job; everything will work out as planned.
1. They Always Come on Time
You may expect a moving team to be late due to different reasons such as traffic jams, accidents, or other factors beyond their control, but all real experts will try their utmost to come on time. Depending on the size of your home, they will bring the moving truck of the needed size to host all of your boxes.
2. They Mind Preventative Measures
To avoid damage to your possessions or any accidents, the moving company you’ve chosen will take a few preventative measures. As a result of their usage of a variety of protective materials, they’ll be able to minimize the chance of accidents and damage when moving large things throughout your home and in the truck.
All the required tools and materials, such as carrying straps, furniture padding, moving dollies, etc. will be provided by the moving company so that both your home and your possessions will be well taken care of during the move. When you select a moving company, expect the highest levels of safety and efficiency.
3. They Make Inventory
To make sure that everyone will go just as planned, even if you’ve previously provided the moving company with an inventory, it’s always a good idea to check it out together with its representatives.
Boston movers will walk around your house and create an inventory of the belongings you want to take with you when you move, as well as make notes concerning the condition of certain items and assign them with their own inventory number.
Inspect the inventory once it’s finished, making certain everything you wish to move is listed and the condition of your belongings is accurately stated.
When giving your movers a tour of your home, be sure to point out such items as valuable or fragile things, antiquities, etc. that require extra care and indicate which items shouldn’t be loaded into the moving truck (for instance, the box of essentials or other items you will need during the first 24 hours at your new home).
4. They Load and Unload the Truck
When the packing is complete, your movers will put your possessions in the moving truck. It’s best to leave that heavy lifting to professionals who know just how to keep your belongings safe when carrying them to/from the truck and loading/unloading them.
During transportation, all boxes and furniture pieces will be secured so that they don’t bump into one another and aren’t broken as a result.
5. They Drive the Truck to Your New Place of Residence
This is the stage when your belongings are packed, loaded, and ready to be transported to their new location. Upon arrival at the final destination, the driver will give you the Bill of Lading that outlines the terms of your relocation, as well as the value of your belongings, and the estimated delivery date.
Your furniture, boxes, and other stuff will be unloaded by the movers when the truck gets to your new home, so after that, you’ll need to check that nothing is damaged or missing.
6. They Provide Additional Services
Movers may carry the boxes with your belongings to the rooms where they will need to be unpacked in case you’ve got this service included.
They may also unpack those boxes for you, connect devices and kitchen appliances, reassemble furniture pieces, and do a range of other things if you want them to.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.