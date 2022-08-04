The world is a place where something is happening all the time. Turn your TV on or scroll down your social media, and you’ll see a new event or issue on the rise. Ponder this: how frequently have you found yourself unaware of something huge, whether it be about your country's politics or a well-known celebrity? If your answer is "very less," journalism is the reason. Journalists worldwide play a significant role in circulating information to the masses. However, becoming a journalist is not as easy as it may seem- it requires skills, hard work, and credibility associated with every report you make.
The students studying journalism have many questions. They may be wondering about ways to succeed in their career or the skill set they need, the experience they should get, and being the best at what they do. To help journalism students prepare for their careers, we have listed some tips to help them in their journey.
1. Develop fundamental skills
If you chose journalism thinking it would be similar to just another job, that is not how it goes. Journalism requires on-field work that not everyone can do without certain skills. Impeccable hold on language is good, but it is not enough. Perfect grammar, punctuation, and vocabulary can only get you so far in the field: your delivery, style, and confidence matter more. You need to be able to express yourself not only coherently but also interestingly. Whether through written reports or news for broadcast, journalists should be able to grasp the reader's or viewer's attention.
Journalism itself is not hard, but being successful in the field is. If you aim to grow in your journalism career, it is necessary to remember that your worth as a journalist depends on how you express yourself and engage others. If you can do both, you have almost made it.
2. Constantly study the news
Studying the news doesn't mean you are aware of everything happening worldwide. While knowing the events of the world is important on its own, you need to understand how the news works and what techniques most journalists employ when relaying it. Of course, you will learn about journalistic practices in your journalism degree courses, but doing your research is a faster way to learn. By acquainting yourself with the delivery and styles of different journalists, you will be better able to develop yours. Therefore, expose yourself to varying news media sources and study how journalists express themselves. Make sure to write down pointers, so you know where you lack and need to improve.
3. Seize writing opportunities
You will need to write loads as a journalist. From writing for newspapers, magazines, or news websites, writing comes with the job. Since your evaluation as a journalist depends on your writing skills, it is better to start working on them early. Pick up some freelancing work if you can, or write for local magazines. You could even begin working on a blog if you want. For instance, a blog about the events in your local area, community, or institute would be a helpful way to learn how to deliver a narrative first-hand.
Whatever and wherever you write, make sure to compare your work with those published in well-known media outlets. The bottom line is to commit to working on different writing opportunities to grow as a writer. Doing so will also help you develop the research skills required of every journalist. Honing your research, investigative, and observation skills will help you become a credible journalist in the future.
4. Build your portfolio
There are many ways through which you can build your portfolio. But remember, you may need to start small before you can catch a huge gig. The best way to start piling up some work experience is through internships. You will find many internship programs specializing in journalism, and you can make good use of them and get a worthwhile learning experience. Opting for different internship programs will build up your CV and increase your chances of getting shortlisted when you eventually apply to work for big media channels.
While building up your experience, you need to focus on learning and ignore the financial aspect. Go for unpaid gigs in a reputable organization or even small publications to learn and grow as a journalist.
5. Find your niche
The field of journalism is vast, and you can't go into it blind and confused. There are many topics that media channels cover, and one journalist can't cover them all. Therefore, you will need to discover your area of interest and establish your niche before you begin working. Amongst the many types of journalism, sports, entertainment, politics, and investigative journalism are the most common.
All types of journalism require some characteristics and skills to work in that field. You will need to discover what niche you are best suited for, considering your strengths, weaknesses, and interests.
6. Don’t be discouraged
This one may seem like a piece of advice from the old books, but it is true. Whether you pass your exam or not, get selected for a job or not, get praise or not, do not be discouraged. Keep trying for the results you want. As long as you keep working hard, a successful career in journalism may not be too far. You never know when your luck may begin working, so giving up is never the option.
Conclusion
As a student, regardless of the career path you take, it is important to remain diligent, hardworking, and focused on what you study. Journalism is no different. With the tips we have mentioned, your path to becoming a successful journalist may not be so difficult. The face of journalism is changing because of social media, decreasing the demand for newsroom-based job positions. However, the scope for journalism and the prospect of being successful and progressing further in the industry is still the same. Work hard, stay focused, and remain consistent with your efforts to grow and fare well in the career of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.