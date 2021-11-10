Image credit – freepik.com
It's no secret that scaling a business is tough. But what if you could automate your sales process? The truth is, there are many aspects of selling that don't require human interaction to be successful. Automating these parts of the sales process will free up time fo r other important tasks and allow your team to grow faster. That sounds like a win-win! In this article, we'll take a look at how you can use automation in marketing, customer service, lead generation, and fulfillment. Let's get started!
Make sure you're using the best CRM:
In marketing, you can automate how people find your business by having a process in place for how potential customers are contacted. For example, if someone is visiting your website and completes a form to download an ebook or guide sheet, set it up so that email templates send automatically based on their input – this also saves time because there's no more need to write the same emails over and over again.
If they downloaded something about sales tips and tricks, then include relevant content like blog posts. To increase open rates even further, schedule these automated sequences of emails to be sent at different times of day—for example, sending one sequence first thing Monday morning with links back to the landing page where they entered their information (this is how you'll have them fill out the form so they can download the free resource).
Use a drip marketing system:
If you're not familiar with how drip marketing systems work, the idea is that every seven days or so, a new email will be sent to your target market. Each email has its subject line and unique content—but they all tie back to the original sales page where people can download their free resource.
This way, each person who enters their information gets an automated message at different times over several weeks (this avoids overwhelming them). Further, it keeps your company in the front of their mind so when they are ready to buy, you'll be top-of-mind.
If you are new in the business, then consider promoting your products through solo ads. For that, you can search how to buy solo ads for your business. There are many solo ad providers available for promoting the products and services of other businesses, which you can take advantage of to promote or sell various affiliate products and services through solo ads.
Create an automated email sequence:
Creating an automated email sequence is a great way to be able to start building relationship with your leads. While the concept of automating how you communicate might sound cold or impersonal, it can actually help you be more effective in how you reach out and establish rapport.
Let's say someone just gets engaged this week—you'll want to send them something congratulatory, right? Why not automate that for yourself, so every time their birthday rolls around, they get another congrats message from you! Making people feel special has never been easier than using automation marketing software. Just set up your drip campaigns, then sit back and watch as customers come flocking into your business.
Automate your customer service process:
If you're spending a lot of time on the phone with customers, how about automating that? You can do this by using automated messaging after an inbound call. Instead of setting up a separate team that looks around all this stuff, you can easily automate the customer service process and get your customers the help they need promptly. This way, you don't waste time on things you can easily automate.
Your lead generation process:
Abandonment rate is one thing to consider when it comes to your own business. Don't let leads slip through the cracks! Automated messages are there for people who don't want anything more than email updates from you—so keep them engaged no matter how long they've been on your list. Use automation software and watch how much better engaging with leads goes because now everything's set up ahead of time, so all you have to do is sit back and wait for results.
Set up triggers:
If you're on top of things, then you've already set up some triggers. For example: how many times a lead has to visit your site before they get an email from you or how often someone needs to open and click-through emails sent by your business before getting another one.
In these cases, the idea is that if someone isn't engaging with what's being sent out—you send them something else! This way, leads don't slip away because they didn't see something important the first time around. If it seems like automation won't work for my company, think again! Every industry can benefit from this type of software – which means every business owner should have access to automating their sales process as soon as possible.
Conclusion: Automating your sales process has so many benefits—from freeing up time for other tasks to finding better leads. If you're just starting out, it's important that each lead stays in the pipeline until they are ready to be nurtured and converted into a customer. There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to how automated your business should get, but there is certainly room for error if you aren't utilizing these tools enough!
