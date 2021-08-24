Prop movie money has been used by millions of film creators, video makers, photographers, and more, to increase the realistic feel of their content. However, this is not the only way movie money can be and has been used.
Purchasing a bunch of replica money can be helpful in many ways and a ton of different situations that has absolutely nothing to do with the entertainment industry. This article will show you the many uses for prop cash that will make you want to go out and purchase some of it yourself.
How to Use Prop Money
Did you know there are many legal ways to recreate U.S currency to make it look very real? With that people have been able to turn a simple piece of paper into a fun way to learn, play, and interact with one another. Here are 5 ways motion picture money is being used off-screen.
In the Classroom
Prop movie money is great for getting younger children familiar with the real currency. It helps to show them what each denomination truly looks like, while also teaching them how to count it and use it.
You can actually print fake money from the U.S. Currency Education Program website.
On the Job
Well-made prop movie money can act as a great teaching tool on the job to help employees identify real money from counterfeit cash. Using a well-made prop bills and testing employees can help keep businesses from being fooled, even by some of the best-created prop dollars around.
Playing Games
Using replica money while playing fun interactive “currency games” can teach your kids how to use money while also enjoying a fun family game. Some great game ideas are as follows.
- Fun Family and Friend Auctions: I’m sure a lot of you have done this as children. No? Well, those who did know how much fun a family-friendly “auction” can be. Have your children and maybe some of their friends collect some old toys or handmade creations and then take turns actioning all of it off.
- Play architect- Have your kids use their replica money to pay off contractors, electricians, and pay for materials. Make give different materials and designs different prices. This is a ton of fun and can teach your kids how to budget money.
- Drive-Thru dinner- Set up a mini-menu on a poster board and let your kids use their replica money to order food each item having a specific price.
Party Entertainment
Many prop money companies will personalize their products. You can use it to put the birthday boy’s face in the center of the bill or a wedding couple’s names and date of wedding across the back.
Personalizing money can make for a very unique favor that will impress your guests.
You can also use prop cash at a party, making it rain all night long by shooting it from a money gun. Using fake cash in these situations will save you a ton of money but make your party one that will be talked about for months.
Magic
There are tons of magic tricks that can be performed with a single bill. However, if you have to practice that trick a hundred times to get it right, that could be a hundred bills being torn up. Practicing these tricks with prop money can keep the illusion looking real without worry about how much cash is going to be destroyed.
Another reason replica money is ideal for magic tricks is the safety of having your props stolen. Using a prop money 20s bill will give the jaw-dropping effect you are looking for when the bill disappears, without worry that your $20 bill may come up missing during the act.
Best Pranks Ever
Anyone with a good sense of humor knows there is no better prank than teasing someone you know with some prop money stacks.
Some pranks you can perform:
Good ole “money on a rope”. Putting prop money on a hook and fishing line and pulling it away every time someone tries to pick it up.
Trick a spouse into thinking you hit it rich on the lottery with a briefcase full of fake cash.
Test the honesty of a stranger who watches a fake $100 bill fall out of your pocket.
Burn a huge pile of cash right in front of a friend and laugh when you see the look of terror on their face.
Okay, although we said these were non-filming ideas, the prank one may require at least a phone recording, those will make some unforgettable social media memories.
Conclusion
Prop movie money may have started to help recreate real cash for filming purposes, but it has served the world in so many other ways. Realistic prop moneyis great for all kinds of things making games more and events more unique. We hope after reading this article, you never look at movie money the same ever again.
