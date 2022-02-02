The Super Bowl is fast approaching, and many people are getting ready for this big event. The Cincinnati Bengals will play against the favorite Kansas City Chiefs to determine the AFC Champion. On the NFC side, the Los Angeles Rams will take the field against the underdog San Francisco 49ers. The two remaining teams from this lot will then square off at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on the biggest stage of them all, Super Bowl LVI.
With so many exciting things slated, fans are going crazy over the betting. Aside from predicting who will win this year's Super Bowl, there are many unique, sometimes unheard-of prop bets. If you're wondering, a prop bet is made on events in the game that wouldn't really affect the outcome. So what are these events or things you can bet on? Prepare to blow your mind; here are some of the weirdest prop bets you should know about.
The Coin Toss
The ceremonial coin toss is a critical aspect of the Super Bowl. The team captain on both teams will come to the middle and choose between heads or tails. The captain who gets the right call will choose which team will have the first possession in the game. For prop bets, betting on what'll the coin be after the toss is a real thing.
Will it be heads? Or will it be tails? Believe it or not, many people bet on the outcome. This fact makes the Super Bowl Coin Toss Prop Bet one of the best and most popular prop bets you can try out. According to statistics, 29 out of the 54 Super Bowls have had a "tails" outcome on the coin toss.
The First Touchdown
One of the most challenging prop bets to make is who will score the first touchdown. Since it's a "Who," the prop bet pertains to which player will get the touchdown, not the team. If you think running backs are the best option for this bet, think again. Virtually anyone on the field(except the referees) can score a TD or a touchdown. Even defensive linemen can run the ball towards the end zone when the team with possession fumbles it.
The Length of the National Anthem
As with every big sports event held in the US, it's always customary to play the national anthem before starting. In the betting world, there's a prop bet where you can bet on how long the national anthem will be sung or played. From the first to last notes, bettors can put money on that. If you think this bet is easy to make, then you're making a terrible mistake.
Famous performers are often invited over to sing the Star-Spangled Banner. The production, props, fireworks, theatrics, the performer, and the performance itself are many factors that can significantly affect the length of the national anthem.
How Long "Brave" is
Speaking of the national anthem, the last word on it is brave. Yes, you got it right, there's a prop bet that determines how long the singer will sing the last word of the national anthem. Last year, the odds were Over/Under 6.5 seconds. Placing a bet on Over seconds means that the singer will go past 6.5 seconds. A bet on Under means that the singer won't go past 6.5 seconds.
The Color of the Liquid That'll be Poured on the Winning Coach
In the NBA, NASCAR, and other major sports, winners are often doused with champagne. Pouring champagne over the winner is a celebratory move that most people want to do. In the NFL, however, the winning team gets to douse Gatorade over their coach.
As we know it, Gatorade is a popular sports drink that you can see in almost any professional sports league. Gatorade can come in different flavors and colors. It turns out you can bet on what color the Gatorade is when poured on the winning coach. Weird right? What's even weirder is that there's a "clear/water" option you can choose.
Gisele Bundchen Screen Time
Had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it to the final four, a weird prop bet would've been on this coming Super Bowl. Believe it or not, people got to bet on how many times Tom Brady's wife will appear on tv. And yes, Tom Brady's wife is no other than the famous supermodel, Gisele Bundchen. Sadly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated before reaching the Super Bowl.
Conclusion
Sometimes, picking the sole winner of a match is boring. To make things more exciting, prop bets are often available. You can make prop bets that don't have a say in the game's outcome.
Some of the prop bets you can bet on are typical such as how many TD's can be scored or who will win the MVP award. However, there are also prop bets such as those mentioned above that go beyond normal. Try out these prop bets should they become available and have a good time watching the Super Bowl.
