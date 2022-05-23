Pharmaceutical drugs can help cure any and almost every health-related issue. However, these drugs are made with chemicals and have several side effects. Amidst this toxicity, one must look for some natural options to help them with some petty issues; this is where naturally growing indoor plants come into the picture. These plants can be grown inside a house and can provide a cure for many diseases. This article will discuss some indoor plants and their benefits.
7 Best Indoor Plants For Your Home
We will now talk about seven plants in particular that can be grown inside one’s house and that have various benefits:
Chrysanthemums: It is a natural air purifier. In today’s times, one may be able to keep unwanted persons outside the house by building good security, but one may not hold harmful chemicals mixed in the air that enter one’s house without permission. Chrysanthemums help clear the home of toxic trace chemicals. They are known to have an innate ability to absorb volatile organic compounds, including but not limited to formaldehyde, benzene, ammonia, and trichloroethylene. These are not just found in the air that we breathe but also in many household products that we use.
Source: Pixabay.com
Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera is known to have antibacterial and antioxidant properties that make it a good healer. Due to its antibacterial properties, it helps wounds heal faster. It also helps soothe burn injuries on the body. Some people opt for a natural solution to keep their skin glowing. Aloe Vera is a good option since it is a natural skin moisturizer. One can also use it as first aid. In addition to these, it has several other benefits.
Mint: It is used as a supplement to provide instant energy to the body. It carries a peppy scent that studies suggest helps boost memory and mood. There are over 600 varieties of mint plants available. These can be grown inside one’s house on the windowsill. It is easy to grow these mint plants.
Gardenia: Many people in this world find it hard to go to sleep at night. Some might associate sleep problems with anxiety and stress, but most people have Insomnia. Gardenia is nature’s sleeping aid. People may opt for pharmaceutical sleeping pills, but they carry severe side effects. People looking for a natural alternative to sleeping pills may opt for Gardenia. One only needs to take a whiff of this plant before getting into bed, and it will help you fall asleep faster. It has the same effects as those provided by pharmaceutical drugs, but it comes without any side effects.
Cannabis: It is one plant that you can keep at your home for its medical benefits. Delta-8 THC is commonly known as delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, is a psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant. It helps provide various benefits like relief from stress, anxiety, body pain, inflammation, addiction, etc. Since Delta 8 provides relaxation, pain relief, and euphoria, you can take it in the form of delta 8 gummies, oil, tincture, etc.
Spider Plant: For people who have pets or kids at home, the spider plant is a friendly and non-toxic option. Spider Plant is the plant that you should go for in this situation. It helps you purify your air and is a non-toxic plant, so it is not harmful even if one ingests it by mistake. It also helps significantly remove trace quantities of carbon monoxide, a dangerous component in the air. It thus helps make your home a better and safe place to live.
Source: Pixabay.com
Golden Pothos: Not many houses are situated in such a way as to get direct sunlight throughout the day. This is an issue for people who believe direct sunlight is essential to kill germs and keep the house livable. Under these circumstances, it behooves one to plant Golden Pothos in your home at places where you do not receive direct sunlight. It can help naturally detoxify your low-light rooms. It helps scrub the pollutants in the air.
In Short
It is essential that when everything is made chemically, there remain some natural components in our lives. These plants, and many others, can be grown inside one’s house very easily. They can naturally help cure issues related to sleep, anxiety, stress, odor, harmful chemicals, etc.
