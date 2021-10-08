We all know that there are some fantastic players in the NFL! Miller, Jones, and Thomas have been dominating forces for years, but knowing the best players and knowing the best picks is a whole different ball game.

If you want to make sure your prop bets odds are in your favor this year, then you need to consider how a player affects the field!

What Is A Draft Pick?

A draft pick is someone who was chosen for a team during the NFL Drafts. 32 teams line up in order of worst record to best, and get 7 rounds to pick players to add to their team. 

The first to decide are the teams which didn’t qualify for the playoffs. They are given the 1 - 20 slots and have the first pick of the season.

The teams eliminated in the wild card round get slots 21 - 24.

The teams eliminated in the divisional round get slots 25 - 28.

The teams that lost the conference championship get slots 29 - 30.

The team who lost the Super Bowl gets the 31st pick.

And the Super Bowl Champion picks last in the 32nd slot.

7 NFL Draft picks that rocked the World

  1. Tom Brady - 2000

We all know Tom Brady to be an absolute superstar, but in the year 2000 he was only snapped up after 33 picks were already taken! Three other kickers were chosen before him!

Since this shocking turn of events, Brady has been in 6 Super Bowl Rings, and is known all across the sport as the most valuable quarterback of all time!

  1. Russell Wilson - 2012

Just like Brady, Wilson wasn’t picked up into a later round. After 3 rounds had come and gone, Wilson had finally got the attention of the teams.

Wilson and Brady are in the Hall of Fame, making them the only players (bar Joe Montana) who were drafted in the 3rd round or less to make the legendary play in the games.

  1. Aaron Rodgers - 2005

In 2005, Green Bay picked a 2 time Most Valuable Player winner on the 24th pick. This means that the Packers got a second entry into the Hall of Fame as this massively talented quarterback became their guiding star!

After a 15 year dry spell, adding Rodgers to the mix was the biggest boost that the Green Bay Packers could have asked for!

  1. Steve Smith - 2001

In round 3 of the 2001 draft, Smith became the 74th pick!  It was a shock to see such an average player so high up the ranks, but we all became amazed after this spur of excitement led him to amazing feats like failing to break the 1,000-yard line just three times in 2003 and again in the 2013 games!

  1. Antonio Brown - 2010

Although Brown’s contract with Pittsburgh didn’t end in glory, his 6 season career shouldn’t be ignored! He played in 39 fewer games than his equally placed competitors, but that didn’t stop him from being rated in the top 6 players for yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns!

The reason why we believe he has rocked the world is because the difference between his start and his total AV is almost exactly the same. This means that Pittsburgh drafted an amazing valuable player!

  1. Ben Roethlisberger - 2004

When Ben Roethlisberger was picked at 11th place in the first round, shock waves ran through the hall. At the time, Roethlisberger could barely average a 200-yard passing line, but he was standing shoulder to shoulder with the biggest names in the game. This was all down to financial strategy! The Steelers managed to keep their offense stable, but that doesn’t stop the crowd from gasping.

  1. Dak Prescott - 2016

Prescot was another late-round pick, but he is one of the best quarterbacks for his division! Only four quarterbacks, that have been picked in the fourth round or later, have been in 60 games; but Prescott has played more than 100! 

