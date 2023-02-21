Do you suspect that you have experienced medical malpractice? The third leading cause of death in the US is due to medical error, so it is important to get the justice you deserve for any medical errors you experience. This starts by hiring a medical attorney to assist with your case.
Hiring a lawyer will help you navigate the medical malpractice lawsuit and get the justice you deserve. However, sometimes it can be hard to know if you need a medical lawyer or not.
Read on for seven telltale signs that it is time to hire a medical attorney.
1. Medication Mistakes Impacted You
There are a variety of medication mistakes that can occur. These include a mistake in dispensing medication, a dosage mistake, or prescribing the wrong medication.
These types of medication mistakes can cause a variety of injuries, delays in treatment, and extended stays in the hospital. They can also lead to the worsening of your medical condition. If you have experienced a medication mistake that has caused additional injuries, pain, expenditures, and suffering, it is time to hire a medical attorney to investigate your claim.
2. You Had Diagnosis Issues
Have you experienced a delay in your diagnosis or an incorrect diagnosis? This is a common reason to file a medical malpractice lawsuit. Diagnosis issues can cause more suffering, and it can even be life-threatening.
If you suspect your doctor didn't appropriately diagnose you or you received incorrect treatment due to a misdiagnosis, then get a medical lawyer to investigate your case. They will be able to determine if you can seek compensation for the damages. They will investigate your case and the doctor's actions and assess whether you should file a claim.
3. Contrary Second Opinion
There is nothing more anxiety-provoking than receiving a different second opinion for your medical issue. However, contrary second opinions are typical cases for medical malpractice lawsuits, so get the compensation you deserve if this happens to you.
If the first diagnosis was incorrect, even though there was evidence to show the contrary, then it could be time to pursue a medical malpractice case. Another way it is possible to file a claim is if the doctor failed to refer you for a second opinion, even if they had doubts. This indicates the doctor was negligent, which is medical malpractice.
4. Unnecessary Treatment or Surgery
Sometimes medical malpractice is not caught before surgery or treatment occurs. This can cause physical and psychological damage, along with economic harm. If you suspect you underwent unnecessary treatment or surgery due to a misdiagnosis, contrary second opinion, or another reason, consult a lawyer.
Hiring a lawyer will help ensure you have a solid case to support your claim. It is essential to have evidence for medical malpractice claims such as this. They will also be able to navigate the complex medical laws and regulations, especially around challenging claims such as unnecessary treatment, which can be hard to prove without professional support.
It can also be the case that something was ignored in surgery. An example of this type of case is the ex-Eagles captain Chris Maragos, which led to a $43.5 million win.
5. Harm Occurs During Giving Birth
Giving birth should be a time of joy; however, birth injuries are common reasons for medical malpractice claims. Birth-related injuries include wrongful delivery or any situation when staff act in negligence, causing injury to the mother, infant, or both.
Birth injuries may cause paralysis, mental impairments, and other damages. It can even lead to the death of a newborn infant. Birth injuries can impact mothers in different ways, including leading to career and mental health struggles.
It doesn't matter if your pregnancy is considered 'normal' or if injuries are temporary. If a birth injury occurs, it is time to consult with a medical attorney to discuss your case and get the support you deserve.
6. Insurance Issues
Are you experiencing difficulties with your insurance related to a medical claim? This is also a sign it is time to hire a medical attorney for your case. Medical malpractice claims can also be with your insurance company if they are negligent.
The last thing you want after a medical issue is for your insurance company not to support you. A medical attorney will help you get the right amount of coverage and liaise with the company for you.
Some people feel dissatisfied with the amounts an insurance company covers. However, this does not necessarily mean you are entitled to a medical malpractice claim. Usually, insurance issue claims relate to the insurer denying coverage for a medical procedure or issue.
7. Paperwork and Law Struggles
If you are already pursuing a medical malpractice claim, it is not too late to hire a medical attorney. If you are struggling with managing the paperwork or navigating complex medical law, then it is time to hire a lawyer.
They will be able to help you correctly fill out paperwork and explain complex legal terminology. They will also be able to help you meet deadlines with ease and explain the process of filing the claims. This will help reduce stress and help you focus on your recovery instead of struggling to file a medical malpractice claim.
New laws can also arise in your state, so having a medical malpractice lawyer will help ensure you act in accordance with them. They will help protect your case and ensure you are still protected.
Hire a Reputable Medical Attorney
Nothing can take away the pain medical malpractice can cause. However, a medical attorney can help you get the justice you deserve and help prevent issues from occurring in the future. If you recognize any of the signs in the article, it is time to hire a lawyer to assist you.
Not all medical attorneys can offer the same service or experience. It is important to do your research to find a reputable medical attorney for your case. Take the time to research their credentials, reviews, costs, and services.
Did you find this article helpful? Read on for more advice to help you live a stress-free life.
