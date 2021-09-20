Instagram has become more of a digital marketplace instead of a social media platform. And in this digital marketplace, numbers speak for themselves. However, numbers don't grow on their own as you have to be the one working on them. But,  more often than not you will feel frustrated as things get stagnant and strategies dont work. This is exactly why you need a solid presence on Instagram to have a cushion to fall on. This cushion can be created by either massive engagement on your posts or a high percentage of loyal followers on your account. To do both at once, you can get instagram followers by  buying them from some of the best sites like viralyft.com. If you haven’t done this before, in this article, we will also tell you the best sites to buy social media engagement from, so stick around till the end.

Coming back to the topic, having a solid social media presence always helps. As a platform, Instagram is more focused on the visual stimulation of the users, which is done by photos and videos you upload. To build a solid presence, you have to master those skills first, as that is what it comes down to when you’re using Instagram to commercialize it. In this article, we’re going to give you 7 tips on how to boost your Instagram presence which is given below:-

  1. Take good photos
    Just as we mentioned earlier, it all boils down to content when you want to stay on Instagram for the long run. To make sure that you have great content on your profile, the first thing that you need to make sure of is, adding good photos. By good photos we mean two things, first the quality of the photo should be good because there are hardly a lot of very high-quality images available on Instagram, hence people will stop on your content for a second, and that is where you have a window to get them on your profile, and secondly, add photos that showcase your personality. That is the quickest way to boost your presence on Instagram. Even a bit of editing can go a long way in fetching followers for you on Instagram.

  1. Keep photo color in mind
    This is a very recent development in the psychology of social media users that says engagement depends on the type of photo color you upload. Talking just about the primary colors, having a reddish tone on your Instagram posts can make it much more popular than if you use a more greenish tone. This has been recently studied by a professor at MIT and though not understood why can be used to your advantage. So if you’re adding a tone to your Instagram images then let it be read to fetch you better results.

  1. Maintain regularity
    One of the biggest mistakes people make, when it comes to Instagram, is to not post often. This can create engagement to drop and your reach to fall, overall affecting your presence on Instagram. However, if you post regularly with due diligence then it’s going to make your profile stand out and reach out to even more people than it did last time. This is where the algorithm starts helping your posts, which is what makes the difference. A good way to maintain regularity is to use a schedule or even a scheduling service. In a scheduling service, you can pre-upload the content that you want to put up on their portal and schedule it for a certain date and time and the service will do it for you automatically. This lets you post even when you’re busy somewhere else.

  1. Buy Instagram followers
    If you’re looking to increase your reach on Instagram and build a solid presence then buying Instagram followers is going to be the best decision. Since Instagram followers act as an anchor to attract more followers, having a set number of such followers already gives you a headstart. This is because people tend to think that if a certain number of people are following a particular account then it must be something good and hence they will follow your account as well. This is called peer mentality and as a social media marketer, you can take advantage of such human behavioral traits. However, if you haven’t bought engagement from anywhere yet, then we recommend Viralyft, Getviral, and Socialpackages.net to be the best websites to buy Instagram followers from.

  1. Use hashtags
    Since hashtags are a way to find certain types of content on any social media platform, if you want to get discovered, then using hashtags is going to be the best method possible. Using hashtags can get you free engagement and reach if used right. This means that you have to research what kind of hashtags work and what don't. If you figure those out, then you have to look at what’s more popular and more relevant to your content and then put it in the description. Once you’ve done all that, you’re all set. However, if you don't do the due diligence, you can easily go wrong and it may affect your presence as well.

  1. Add good captions
    One way to show your personality to your audience is by adding great captions. Since not everyone can add good captions, if you’re the one to do so, then you get an upper hand. Once you have reeled in your audience with the help of your content, your caption ensures that they leave a following, and hence you must add something nice to it. However, adding a boring and long caption isn't going to be great as most people will get bored, but if you’re trying to get more likes on your posts then using good captions is the way to go.

  1. Run giveaways
    Last but not the least, running giveaways have proven to be one of the most effective strategies to reel in followers and engagement. This is because people like free stuff and competition both. Once you announce giveaways and declare it a rule for them to follow you to receive the prize, they will surely follow you and if the prize is big enough then even more people will join in. This is a great way to ensure that you build your presence quickly. However, the best results are yielded when giveaways are done in collaboration as it pours in more followers that are in the same niche.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Instagram is an easy app to grow, but only if you have the right tools. If you don't, there is enough competition on Instagram to knock you down which is why you should use the tactics mentioned here. If you haven’t used any of these yet, we highly recommend you to do so, because these are sure-shot ways to achieve the goals you’re seeking and hence you must give them a try. 

