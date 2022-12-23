Resume writing services are typically as straightforward as their name suggests — submit your resume, have it reviewed, tweaked and refined.
The reality is there’s much more to them. Services can do everything from prepare you for interviews and offer career counseling to helping you write thank-you note and sprucing up your networking capabilities.
Here’s a look at some of the little-known aspects of professional resume writers that can help you job start your job search or get it into even fuller gear.
1. You can audition writers
Resume writing services connect you with real people, and often you can decide who exactly you want to work with. Resume writers come from all stripes of life and careers, from professional editors to those with corporate and government experience. Many resume writing service sites showcase their lineup of writers with images and brief descriptions of their experience, as well as featured reviews from customers.
But some services go a step further, allowing you to chat with certain writers of your choosing before making a commitment. It’s a great way to figure out who you may work with the best and who has just the right, personal experience to help you find exactly what you’re looking for.
2. There’s often discounts available
It pays to be thrifty. Professional resume writers come with a range of price tags based on what you need, from basic resume help to a full range of add-on services. Typically, services are bundled together to help you save (packages average about $200 to $700), but many services up the ante by offering periodic discounts on their packages, including $50-$100 off on bundles.
3. Many come with guarantees
Nothing’s a sure thing when searching for a job — and resume services know this. That’s why many offer a slew of guarantees to help you as your searching for a job. There’s a range of guarantees, but the most common include guaranteeing you’re being help by a seasoned professional, set delivery times for updated resumes and the guarantee that you’ll nail a job within 30 or 45 days or you’ll get a newly revised resume and even cash back.
4. You can just focus on your LinkedIn page
In a 2021 survey, 80% of professionals said they believe that career success can be elevated through professional networking. Hiring managers agree — another survey found that 85% of positions are filled through networking.
LinkedIn is an excellence social source for job networking, where you can showcase your resume, cover letter, skills and personality all in one. Many resume writing services offer help with your LinkedIn page, either setting one up or refining it, as part of service packages or as an add-on service. Many sites will also hook you up with “professional LinkedIn writers” to organize data that reflects current online designs and utilize keywords that show up more often in web searches.
5. It’s for everyone
Resume writing services are perfect for first-time job seekers who are eager to get their feet wet in their chosen industry, but it’s not just newbies. Services cater to all stages of careers, as well as those wanting to try a new field or looking for that dream job. There are services that feature “mid-level” and “executive” packages targeting those who either have been in the workforce for a while or those already at a top level.
Those far along in a job or looking to break into a new industry can also take advantage of writers who have vast experience in specific fields, including finance, internet technology, academia and within government agencies.
And if you’re looking for a specific company, many services proudly feature companies that they have worked directly with or have a history of connecting people with, including big names in technology, health care and more.
6. You can select a writing style
While many hiring managers are not particular about the writing style of a resume (well, other than typo free and truthful), some industries do require knowledge of certain styles and may require resumes, cover letters, CVs or other materials to be in styles including AP, Chicago and MLA.
Within resume writing services’ websites, take time to search for these styles to see if the company offers writers who can master certain styles. Many of the services do, and they don’t come with extra price tags.
7. You can find reviews
Just like you take the time to read reviews of certain products you’re looking to buy — appliances, shoes, clothes — you can find overall reviews of not just specific writers but individual resume writing services.
Some services feature such reviews on their sites, but other websites compile them for you to peruse. The reviews shed light on everything from value of services to the demeanor of individual writers and, most importantly, if people were able to secure interviews and land jobs with their help.
