Known by locals as the Bluegrass State, this gorgeous part of the country is perfect for those looking to get away from the enclosed feeling of urban jungles that you can find elsewhere in the US. While there are still urban areas dotted throughout the state, Kentucky is well known for its sprawling fields and gently rolling hills, making it the perfect area for farming and raising livestock. The state is well-renowned for horse-breeding, farming tobacco, and the creation of some of the finest bourbon in the world. Choosing to move here is a fantastic decision, but it’s important that you have a good idea of what’s in store for you as a newcomer. Here are seven things you should know about Kentucky before you move here.

The Climate Can Vary

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription