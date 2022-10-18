Known by locals as the Bluegrass State, this gorgeous part of the country is perfect for those looking to get away from the enclosed feeling of urban jungles that you can find elsewhere in the US. While there are still urban areas dotted throughout the state, Kentucky is well known for its sprawling fields and gently rolling hills, making it the perfect area for farming and raising livestock. The state is well-renowned for horse-breeding, farming tobacco, and the creation of some of the finest bourbon in the world. Choosing to move here is a fantastic decision, but it’s important that you have a good idea of what’s in store for you as a newcomer. Here are seven things you should know about Kentucky before you move here.
The Climate Can Vary
Kentucky experiences a rather humid, subtropical climate for the majority of the year. We have relatively warm and hot summers, which are relatively wet, leading to the verdant, luscious green fields you see sprawling across the landscape. But during the winter, the weather turns cold, and snow can occur. The state experiences a change across all four seasons throughout the year, providing residents with plenty of variety, which is a preference for many unless you’re the type that wants one extreme type of weather all year round. It’s worth noting that Kentucky is occasionally subjected to tornadoes, but these are much rarer than in other states, especially those in tornado alley, which runs right up the center of the US from Texas to South Dakota.
We Have Some Great Cities
While you’ll likely have an image in mind of rural towns and ranches when you think of Kentucky, it’s important to note that there are plenty of cities and other built-up areas across the state. First off, we have Covington, which is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio. This city is situated in the north of the state and is well known for its historic neighborhoods and commercial areas. Then there is Lexington, which is essentially a rural city nestled right in the center of over 450 horse ranches. Because of this, it is often known asthe horse capital of the world. As well as these, you have Jeffersontown, Georgetown, Danville, and Bowling Green, to name a few. All have their own perks and quirks, and they’re all worth exploring when you get the chance.
And Even Better Small Towns
As you’d expect from a place like Kentucky, we have some wonderful small towns across the state, all with their own tightly knit community vibes. It’s highly recommended to consider living in one of the best small towns in Kentucky or at least visiting when you get the chance. These towns boast a huge amount of personality for their size, too. You’ll find places such as Hodgenville, the birthplace of Lincoln himself, for those looking for a great historical spot to explore. Or you’ll be able to visit Shelbyville with some great rural features, such as their breeding of regal American Saddlebred horses and their stunning orchards and vineyards. Many of these smaller towns also have their own distilleries, creating some delicious Kentucky bourbon. Of course, everyone will claim to have the best bourbon around, so it might be worth checking for yourself as to which gets the top spot.
Education Is Affordable
Kentucky is a great place to raise a family both in regards to the general pleasantness of the state and also our great education system. Kentucky ranks at number 14 in terms of affordability of education, offering great opportunities for young people and old alike to develop their skills and earn some high-end qualifications. With three fantastic universities: the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville, and Transylvania University, the state of Kentucky is a great place for your children to study from high school until they earn a degree.
There’s Plenty Of Entertainment
While there are lots of amazing cultural places to visit across the state, there are also plenty of things to do in general, no matter where you live. The large cities have everything you could want, from sports stadiums and cinemas to great nightlife and restaurants. It’s worth noting that, as with many other states across the country, there isn’t any casino-style gambling available in Kentucky. Online gambling is also quite restrictive in Kentucky, but you can findwhere the real money tables arewith a bit of research. Certain types of games are allowed to be played online, such as online poker, but only on specific, licensed sites. Just make sure you do your research beforehand to ensure you’re following the rules.
Kentucky Cuisine Is Exquisite
Every state has some special dish to boast about, and Kentucky is no different. As with many other rural states, barbecue is a huge part of Kentucky culture, which tends to be in the form of lamb and mutton cooked over hickory wood for a unique and delicious flavor. As well as this mouth-watering barbecue option, there is also the famous Derby-Pieto try. This chocolate and walnut pie was created in the 50s in Prospect and continues to be a favorite of locals and visitors alike. As well as having some of its own unique foods to try, Kentucky is also well-versed in global cuisine, too. You’ll find everything from humble street food vendors to five-star, fine-dining restaurants.
We Have A Low Cost Of Living
Another great thing about Kentucky is that we have a significantly lower cost of living compared to many other places in the USA. Everything from the costs of running a business to the general day-to-day cost of living is lower on average. Retail tends to be cheaper across the state, but of course, there are always exceptions. Buying groceries, running your car, and even purchasing property are going to be much more affordable for the average family. It’s worth remembering that certain areas will be more costly to live in than others, even in a state with a lower-than-average cost of living. For example, living in the center of Louisville will cost way more on average than choosing a quaint, rural city. However,the ten cheapest places to live in Kentuckyare all wonderful in their own ways. The main reasons they tend to share are their access to stunning natural vistas and the sheer availability of land.
