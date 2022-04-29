LED strip channels are becoming an increasingly popular choice among lighting professionals and homeowners alike for use in the design and installation of LED strip lights.
In fact, there has been a surge in the use of LED strip lighting in architectural and commercial lighting projects. In addition to enhancing light aesthetics by providing a sophisticated and polished look in appearance, the use of LED light strip channel may also improve LED strip lighting's light diffusion.
Channels for LED strips are available in a variety of styles and sizes. Choosing the correct LED channel can be difficult because there is no guide or documentation. In this useful lighting guide we outline the most important considerations you should make before buying and LED strip channel.
Consider the length of the LED channel
The number of LEDs per length is a significant consideration when purchasing an LED channel. Strip lights with the greatest number of LEDs per foot provide the best brightness and quality light (Meter, Yard, etc.).
Instead of a smooth, continuous stream of light, LEDs positioned too far apart on the strips may generate a splotchy appearance.
Choose and LED channel with the appropriate brightness
LED channels are getting brighter all the time as LED technology improves. However, this does not imply that every LED channel will be extremely vivid. The light may not even be necessary in other circumstances. The use of accent lighting on a shelf is an excellent example of this.
Lumens is the standard unit of measurement for LED brightness. A specific amount of lumens will be needed depending on how you intend to use the LED lights.
Light direction, distance from you’re the area you wish to illuminate, and personal choice all have a role in the amount of brightness you need.
Keep in mind that the length and number of LEDs in each strip will have a significant impact on light quality and the type of light the strip emits.
Decide on LED strip colors
There is a broad variety of single-color and multi-color LED strip lights to choose from). One of the most basic types of LED strip lights is the one that emits only a single, constant color.
White, Red, Green, Blue, Yellow and Ultra Violet are among the colors are other options available for you to choose from.
RGB strips are the name given to the color-changing strips. Any combination of red, green, and blue can be displayed using these LED lights.
Consider the color temperature
In order to distinguish between the numerous shades of white that an LED may produce, we use its color temperature. In terms of how warm or cool a light seems, temperature is a key factor.
Cool colors (blueish hues) are represented by higher Kelvin temperatures, whereas warmer colors (reddish hues) are represented by lower Kelvin temperatures.
Keep you installation process in mind
You should always have a plan for mounting and setting up your light strips before purchasing them for a specific purpose.
Some strips, such as the DC LED Flex Strips, can be adhered to a clean surface by simply removing the adhesive backing. Other installations, such as mounting, cutting, and wiring strips together, might be substantially more complicated.
Check the strip wattage
Knowing the wattage of your LED strips is an important consideration when installing them. You must first determine the wattage of the system you intend to use.
In addition to finding a suitable power source, finding total wattage can help you determine how much electricity your new lighting arrangement will need.
Decide on whether they need to be waterproof
Depending on where you intend to place your LED channel, it is important to check whether a waterproof version is needed, such as in an outdoor entertainment area.
