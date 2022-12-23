PCI DSS says that anyone who stores, sends, or processes credit card data must follow its strict security architecture and best practices.

The PCI DSS is a combination of rules for online payments. Companies and other entities operating in the payments sector risk severe penalties, including fines, brand reputation harm, and even closure, if they fail to achieve and maintain compliance.

