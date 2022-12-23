PCI DSS says that anyone who stores, sends, or processes credit card data must follow its strict security architecture and best practices.
The PCI DSS is a combination of rules for online payments. Companies and other entities operating in the payments sector risk severe penalties, including fines, brand reputation harm, and even closure, if they fail to achieve and maintain compliance.
We've put together seven tips from payment security experts and thought leaders to help you reach PCI compliance.
1. Perform an in-house audit
Know how you store and process cardholder data and any rules about sensitive data before you start PCI DSS compliance. Data security officers, chief information officers, compliance officers, and senior executives must be part of internal audits.
At this level, companies can use data loss prevention systems and other tools to do network scans to find where, when, and by whom credit card data is stored and used within the organization and if current policies are enough to protect it. Businesses can see how cardholder data moves across their networks with data at rest scanning and monitoring.
Organizations can tell if PCI DSS is compliant by comparing their current policies and procedures to the standard. With this information, businesses can make intelligent decisions and meet PCI DSS requirements without starting from scratch and wasting time and money.
2. Safeguarding Organizational Procedures
Firewalls and antivirus software are needed to protect internal networks and data. Protect sensitive consumer card data from internal security risks and human error.
To achieve this purpose, only workers with a real business need-to-know can see sensitive cardholder data. Data loss prevention technologies keep track of all sensitive client data that moves between the company's internal network and the outside world. Tracking where and when credit card data is used or kept helps organizations identify compliance issues and identify employees who require security training.
3. Perform routine checks on all of the processes and systems
PCI DSS-compliant companies must undertake annual penetration testing. Certified Scan Providers must evaluate this (ASV). Businesses must also assess their internal policies' efficacy. Cardholder data monitoring is one method, but frequent data-at-rest checks may reveal unapproved critical data storage locations. By doing security tests regularly, businesses may identify and fix any flaws in their systems before they cause any damage. The new regulations' ability to fulfill PCI DSS criteria may be tested, too.
4. Recognize the full extent of your PCI DSS ecosystem
The scope of your organization's PCI DSS compliance is the people, procedures, and technology that have an impact on or might impact the security of cardholder data.
Each of these things falls within PCI DSS's purview and must comply with its standards. Network gadgets, servers, software, and desktop computers are all examples of potential system components in your surroundings.
To keep credit card information safe, you need to know how it gets into your system and where it goes after that. Create a data flow diagram including all of the relevant networks. You can also create a PCI compliance checklist.
5. Recognize the need to secure certain types of information.
As a first step toward PCI compliance, know what kinds of information are considered "sensitive" and need extra safeguards. Keep in mind that sensitive information includes financial details like credit card numbers and any details that may be traced back to a specific person.
The next step is to locate the safe locations where such information is stored. Find out what happens to your customers' data by tracing its path through your organization.
Information flow from one system to another must be identified and recorded. Therefore, you may take precautions at every stage to safeguard private information. Keep in mind that safeguarding private information includes offline settings. These include the workplace, the customer's location, or any other place where such data may be stored or processed.
6. Keep private information out of storage
Avoiding sensitive data helps with PCI compliance. The PCI analysis process asks you to decide if information should be stored at each level.
After real-time billing, the less data you have to track, the better.
PIN blocks, card verification codes, and values constitute sensitive authentication data. After obtaining permission, delete sensitive authentication data.
7. Utilize logical partitioning of the network
PCI DSS compliance requires more labor as your obligation increases. Only your servers, network devices, and apps that process, store, or move cardholder data must be PCI compliant. PCI DSS covers these features.
PCI DSS-affected systems should be isolated from the rest of your organization to secure credit card data. This program simplifies various PCI tasks. Network segmentation reduces PCI compliance costs.
Segmenting a network involves disconnecting computers and networks that don't handle, store, or transfer card data. Network segmentation is the most cost-effective way to comply with PCI DSS. Firewalls and physical isolation divide networks.
