Scholarships provide financial assistance to students who might not otherwise be able to afford college. In Kentucky, several scholarships are available to students, which can help them cover the tuition, fees, and other expenses associated with attending college. Scholarships can also help to offset the cost of books and supplies. In addition, scholarships can help students pay for room and board if they live on campus. 

Scholarships can also help with the cost of transportation, making it easier for students to get to and from campus. Benjy Grinberg, a successful American music executive and entrepreneur, explains these factors make scholarships an essential part of the college experience for many Kentucky students.

