Did you know that by saving just $25 each day, you could accumulate $9,000 in a year? It's an eye-opening realization that small daily purchases can quickly add up to significant amounts of money over time. 

Often, we overlook these small expenses, such as daily coffees, unnecessary grocery items, eating out with friends, and indulging in online shopping. However, if managed properly, our small spending could translate into substantial savings!

