Within the NFL, there have consistently been demonstrations of incredibly talent. Ever since the league first started, players have maintained impressive reputations which have only improved as the years progressed. As a result, rookies that are recruited today need to have a great deal of athletic ability, stamina, strength, and mental agility.
Because of this, the NFL betting odds are some of the most intense out there. In most cases, rookie contracts require a great deal of negotiation and discussion. This is because it can set them up for the rest of their career, and many managers look at their initial rookie contract to estimate players’ costs. Here are eight of the highest rookie contracts that have ever been signed within the NFL.
Jason Smith - St Louis Rams
First on the list is Jason Smith with the St Louis Rams. This offensive lineman was drafted in 2009, and he had the second-largest contract out of all the rookies that year. Having just graduated from college, Smith had a rookie contract of $61 million.
Within the NFL’s history, Smith’s agreed contract was the highest for a rookie in Smith’s position. Unfortunately, Smith suffered from injuries in 2010 and his performance on the field was limited following this agreement.
Reggie Bush - New Orleans Saints
With $62 million in his rookie contract, Reggie Bush became known as a dual-threat tailback. During his time on the field as a college football player, Bush stood out for his versatility and good hands. This allowed him to become a valuable addition to the New Orleans Saints. He was able to retire with 3,508 receiving yards, and 53 touchdowns in total.
Gerald McCoy - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Next on the list is Gerald McCoy, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010 as their third overall selection. His explosive energy on the field makes him a high achieving defenceman, when he is able to channel it into the game. Having been selected to Pro Bowl four times during his career, McCoy’s rookie contract was $63 million.
Calvin Johnson - Detroit Lions
Calvin Johnson entered the Detroit Lions during the 2007 draft, and settled on a rookie contract of $64 million. It didn’t take long before the wide receiver was nicknamed “Megatron”, and his ability on the field was noticed. Thanks to 11,619 receiving yards, Johnson is a high achieving member of the franchise history.
Ndamukong Suh - Detroit Lions
Another player who was drafted to the Detroit Lions was Ndamukong Suh, who joined in 2010. With a rookie contract of $68 million, Suh is the highest paid defensive rookie player. Many have said that his performance on the field has more than earned the high price. Shortly after being drafted, Suh was able to earn several Pro Bowl selections.
Despite a reputation for racking up penalties and dirty play, Suh showed his potential as an excellent defensive player on the field. Hopefully, we will see more rookies with similar drive and power in the coming seasons.
Matt Ryan - Atlanta Falcons
With a contract of $70 million, Matt Ryan became the first rookie to sign a contract this high. He was the Falcons’ third overall selection in 2008, and has earned three Pro Bowl selections.
Ryan has completed 64.3% of passes for his career, and he is certainly a valuable addition to the NFL. Ryan was the first quarterback to be drafted during the 2008 selection, despite just graduating from Boston College at the time.
Matthew Stafford - Detroit Lions
Another member of the Detroit Lions who had a high rookie contract is Matthew Stafford. He was drafted in 2009, with a contract of $72 million. Since then, Stafford has not missed a single game, and he continues to be one of the Lions’ best starting quarterbacks. Within the last five NFL seasons, Stafford has thrown 4,200 yards in each.
Sam Bradford - St Louis Rams
Finally, Sam Bradford completes this list with a rookie contract of $76 million. He is the highest paid rookie ever, and it was the last rookie deal of its kind. There are now rules in place to restrict how much rookies can get paid, but Bradford was certainly lucky to secure such a high contract.
Unfortunately, he has not been able to live up to the extremely high expectations that were placed on the rookie player. Bradford did not have a winning season with the Rams, thanks to injury and an overall lack of drive when he is competing. Hopefully something will change for this quarterback in the coming seasons to see him live up to expectations.
Summary
Nowadays, there are restrictions placed on rookie contracts in the NFL. That is why the players with the highest rookie contracts were drafted at the turn of the century. In spite of this, the NFL has always been a demonstration of power, determination, and drive to succeed.
Some of the players above have certainly shown these qualities and more. Hopefully, more individuals with these key strengths will be seen in the near future. We are certainly excited to see what the future holds for the NFL.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.