There have been many talented wide receivers in the history of the NFL. Many of these players have established themselves by achieving record-breaking statistics, making jaw-dropping catches, and performing at their best at all times.
These Hall of Famers are all renowned for their undisputed talent, determination, and skills on the field. While there are many amazing wide receivers in NFL history, these eight individuals are the ones that deserve recognition.
If you’re eagerly anticipating the regular season, you can check out the NFL spreads.
Jerry Rice
Jerry Rice is the best wide receiver the NFL has ever seen. He was selected in the first round of the NFL draft in 1985 by the San Francisco 49ers.
In his 20-season career, he played for the 49ers, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Seattle Seahawks. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions and touchdowns in a single season (22).
In addition, this Hall of Famer also won three Super Bowls, made 10 first-team All-Pro lists, won two Offensive Player of the Year honors, and appeared in 13 Pro Bowls.
Don Hutson
Don Hutson joined the NFL in 1935 after signing a contract with the Green Bay Packers. He played all 11 seasons of his professional career within the franchise.
Hutson was an elite player who introduced many revolutionary techniques including hook-and-go, Z-outs, and buttonhooks.
Hutson won three separate championships with the Packers and was an eight-time All-Pro selection and a four-time All-Star.
At the time of his retirement, Hutson had set 18 records including 99 career touchdowns, a record that would last well over 40 years.
Terrell Owens
Terrell Owens was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft of 1996 by the San Francisco 49ers. He made many groundbreaking plays throughout his career.
For five seasons with the 49ers, Owens led the team in receptions and became the second player in franchise history in terms of yards (8,572), touchdowns (81), and receptions (592).
In his 15 years in the NFL, Owens also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals. After coming out of retirement, he joined the Fan Controlled Football league.
Randy Moss
Randy Moss is known for his impressive leaping ability and speed.
Moss was drafted during the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He also broke the rookie record for most touchdown receptions with 17.
Throughout his 14 seasons in the NFL, Moss played for the New England Patriots, the Oakland Raiders, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Tennessee Titans. The four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler rank second in touchdowns (156) and fourth in receiving yards (15,292).
Steve Largent
Largent was the 117th player taken into the 1976 NFL Draft. He was traded to Seattle in the preseason and became an instant star.
Known for his exceptional concentration and determination, Steve Largent also became one of the greatest pass catchers during his 200-game career.
The Seahawks legend played 14 seasons for the franchise, scoring 101 touchdowns and 819 catches for 13,089 yards. He also became a featured piece of the offense. Largent is also a seven-time Pro-Bowl selection and entered the Hall of Fame in 1995.
Larry Fitzgerald
Larry Fitzgerald also ranks among some of the best wide receivers in NFL history, and for good reason.
Fitzgerald was drafted overall third by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2004 NFL Draft. He played all 17 seasons with the franchise and remains one of the best players in Cardinals' history.
He led the NFL twice in receiving receptions and touchdowns and was also selected as an NFL First-Team All-Pro. Fitzgerald holds many franchise records for statistics including total touchdowns and receptions.
Larry Fitzgerald is also an eleven-time Pro Bowler.
Cris Carter
Cris Carter experienced an exceptional 16-year NFL career. After playing football at Ohio State University, he was drafted in the fourth round of the 1987 NFL supplemental draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Throughout his time in the NFL, he played for three teams: the Philadelphia Eagles (1987-1989), the Minnesota Vikings (1990-2001), and the Miami Dolphins (2002) before retiring that same year.
He was also a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team in the 1990s.
He finished his career without a Super Bowl championship but that doesn’t detract from an otherwise flawless career performance.
Calvin Johnson
Johnson, nicknamed “Megatron,” was drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2007 NFL Draft and spent all of his nine seasons with the franchise.
He received three consecutive first-team All-Pro selections (2011 to 2013) and also appeared in six Pro Bowls consecutively (2010 to 2015.)
Johnson retired early in 2015 due to the long-term effects of rookie injuries. At this time, he held the record for most successive games with 100 or more receiving yards (8) and the most receiving yards in a single season (1,964.)
Summary
These are 8 of the best wide receivers in NFL history. Each of these players has offered something remarkable and revolutionary to the sport, solidifying their legacy within the league.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.