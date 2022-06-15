There have been many talented wide receivers in the history of the NFL. Many of these players have established themselves by achieving record-breaking statistics, making jaw-dropping catches, and performing at their best at all times.

These Hall of Famers are all renowned for their undisputed talent, determination, and skills on the field. While there are many amazing wide receivers in NFL history, these eight individuals are the ones that deserve recognition. 

If you’re eagerly anticipating the regular season, you can check out the NFL spreads.

  1. Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice is the best wide receiver the NFL has ever seen. He was selected in the first round of the NFL draft in 1985 by the San Francisco 49ers.

In his 20-season career, he played for the 49ers, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Seattle Seahawks. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions and touchdowns in a single season (22).

In addition, this Hall of Famer also won three Super Bowls, made 10 first-team All-Pro lists, won two Offensive Player of the Year honors, and appeared in 13 Pro Bowls.

  1. Don Hutson

Don Hutson joined the NFL in 1935 after signing a contract with the Green Bay Packers. He played all 11 seasons of his professional career within the franchise.

Hutson was an elite player who introduced many revolutionary techniques including hook-and-go, Z-outs, and buttonhooks. 

Hutson won three separate championships with the Packers and was an eight-time All-Pro selection and a four-time All-Star.

At the time of his retirement, Hutson had set 18 records including 99 career touchdowns, a record that would last well over 40 years.

  1. Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft of 1996 by the San Francisco 49ers. He made many groundbreaking plays throughout his career.

For five seasons with the 49ers, Owens led the team in receptions and became the second player in franchise history in terms of yards (8,572), touchdowns (81), and receptions (592). 

In his 15 years in the NFL, Owens also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals. After coming out of retirement, he joined the Fan Controlled Football league.

  1. Randy Moss

Randy Moss is known for his impressive leaping ability and speed.

Moss was drafted during the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He also broke the rookie record for most touchdown receptions with 17.

Throughout his 14 seasons in the NFL, Moss played for the New England Patriots, the Oakland Raiders, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Tennessee Titans. The four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler rank second in touchdowns (156) and fourth in receiving yards (15,292). 

  1. Steve Largent

Largent was the 117th player taken into the 1976 NFL Draft. He was traded to Seattle in the preseason and became an instant star.

Known for his exceptional concentration and determination, Steve Largent also became one of the greatest pass catchers during his 200-game career.

The Seahawks legend played 14 seasons for the franchise, scoring 101 touchdowns and 819 catches for 13,089 yards. He also became a featured piece of the offense. Largent is also a seven-time Pro-Bowl selection and entered the Hall of Fame in 1995.

  1. Larry Fitzgerald

Larry Fitzgerald also ranks among some of the best wide receivers in NFL history, and for good reason.

Fitzgerald was drafted overall third by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2004 NFL Draft. He played all 17 seasons with the franchise and remains one of the best players in Cardinals' history.

He led the NFL twice in receiving receptions and touchdowns and was also selected as an NFL First-Team All-Pro. Fitzgerald holds many franchise records for statistics including total touchdowns and receptions.

Larry Fitzgerald is also an eleven-time Pro Bowler.

  1. Cris Carter

Cris Carter experienced an exceptional 16-year NFL career. After playing football at Ohio State University, he was drafted in the fourth round of the 1987 NFL supplemental draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Throughout his time in the NFL, he played for three teams: the Philadelphia Eagles (1987-1989), the Minnesota Vikings (1990-2001), and the Miami Dolphins (2002) before retiring that same year. 

He was also a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team in the 1990s.

He finished his career without a Super Bowl championship but that doesn’t detract from an otherwise flawless career performance.

  1. Calvin Johnson 

Johnson, nicknamed “Megatron,” was drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2007 NFL Draft and spent all of his nine seasons with the franchise.

He received three consecutive first-team All-Pro selections (2011 to 2013) and also appeared in six Pro Bowls consecutively (2010 to 2015.) 

Johnson retired early in 2015 due to the long-term effects of rookie injuries. At this time, he held the record for most successive games with 100 or more receiving yards (8) and the most receiving yards in a single season (1,964.)

Summary

These are 8 of the best wide receivers in NFL history. Each of these players has offered something remarkable and revolutionary to the sport, solidifying their legacy within the league.

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription