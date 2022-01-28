As an up-and-coming business, having an online presence is a given. While it’s glamorous to focus on creating a beautiful, SEO-friendly website, it’s just as important to have a backup of important data.
Lasting Trend, an SEO agency for small business, works with resilient entrepreneurs putting in the hard work required to optimize their websites and make sure SEO content is drawing in new customers. However, all of those long hours of work can be gone in the blink of an eye if there is no data backup policy in place. A business losing all their data could be a major setback- or even the end.
If your company is looking to create its own data backup procedures and policies, follow these 8 guidelines that have proven to be the best practices for data backups.
Establish Retention
The most important part of a data backup policy is establishing how long to keep copies of backup data. As a business, certain laws and regulations must be followed as a general backups best practice. What data is your company legally required to delete? Are there any regulations that require your company to keep backups for a certain length of time? All of these are important questions to answer when establishing the span of your company’s data retention policy.
Define A Data Backup Policy & Backup Procedures
With a clear-cut data backup policy, the necessary people at a company are aware of how, when, and where data is being saved and archived. It is important to collaborate with your IT department or a contract IT service when defining a data backup policy and procedures.
Encrypt Backups
Encryption adds an extra layer of security to your company’s data. It is one of the fundamental best practices for data backup, and every company should do it. If backups aren’t encrypted, it’s much easier for hackers to cause a data breach. Touch base with your backup service provider to ensure sensitive data is being stored with the most encryption possible. Encrypting now can prevent a data breach in the future.
Regularly Perform Backups
No matter how small your business is, it is important to regularly backup data. Ensuring there is an up-to-date copy of critical information can help a company bounce back after an incident. The best way to make sure your data is being regularly backed up is to automate the company’s backup schedule. Establishing a consistent schedule of when certain types of business data are backed up is vital for running smoothly. Consider the following when scheduling:
Once a day: Highly recommended. 24-hour backups provided more security in case of an incident. If an incident occurs, a recent version of the company’s data can be pulled up.
Once a week: Generally considered best practice. Although it’s recommended companies backup once a day, sometimes once a week is more feasible for smaller businesses.
Once a month: Recommended for backups of data that doesn’t change too often.
Test Backups
You can have backups scheduled and running, but what’s the use if they don’t work? Periodically make sure that backups can be recovered correctly. If a backup can’t be accessed or doesn’t recover properly, it’s useless. Many automated systems test for this and immediately warn administrators if anything is wrong.
Use the 3-2-1 Strategy
The 3-2-1 Rule is a widespread best practice. To follow this rule, a business should:
Keep three copies of all data
On two different devices/media
At least one of these copies should be kept offsite
The 3-2-1 Rule adds an extra layer of security to sensitive data. When a company follows this rule, they will always have access to at least one data backup, no matter what.
Have Remote Storage
While every business has different needs, it’s generally backups best practice to have your data stored remotely. Storing all backups in a physical server at company headquarters is a potential risk. If a natural disaster occurs or the central server is compromised, no data will be lost if it’s stored on a cloud-based server. Remote storage can also mean using a physical server that lives at another location.
Budget for Security
Cyber attacks are a constant threat to any business, no matter how small. It’s important to consider safety measures necessary to protect sensitive information, such as financial data. A little-known best practice for data backup is to budget for security. Paying for IT security services strengthens encryption and prevents hacks.
Backup Now, Be Safe Later
For a small business owner, the thought of losing data is devastating, but it does happen. Having thorough data backup policies and procedures can save your business from faltering after any kind of cyber-attack or data-loss incident.
By
Vitalii Nedzelenko is the marketing manager of Good Zone Service & Repairs. He is passionate about technologies, gadgets and digital marketing.
