Investing in a learning management system (LMS) can provide numerous advantages. It can assist organizations in storing, organizing, and accessing training content, as well as tracking employee performance and progress. A good LMS can also increase workplace profit margins and productivity.
Keeping these advantages in mind, you can achieve measurable training ROI and instantaneous cost savings by smartly incorporating an LMS into your organization. In today's economy, organizations must incorporate an LMS holistically, so that it is aligned not only with the current IT infrastructure (ERP, HRIS, etc.) but also with various users and their behavioral patterns, resulting in a positive impact on your bottom line.
While the advantages of a learning management system are numerous, you can boost your system's ROI in a few simple steps that will enable you to track, demonstrate, and boost the business value of your LMS.
Here are five tips/areas of focus to help you get the most out of your LMS investment:
1. Provide Informative But Simple Content
One of the most important tips for increasing the ROI of your LMS is to provide rich but simple content to your learners. We do not want the learners to become more overwhelmed or confused by their training, even with the assistance of an LMS. The key is to determine whether your LMS employs strategies to facilitate learning.
Microlearning is a popular learning strategy in which courses are divided into simple mini-lessons. This helps learners avoid overloading themselves with information, which can hurt their learning retention. When lessons are made simple for learners to understand, they will be able to apply what they have learned in no time.
2. An Easy-to-Use UI/UX
Your LMS should be delivered in an understandable manner. Learners will not achieve the expected results if they are unable to locate and use the features of an LMS. If learners can easily navigate the LMS, it ensures that knowledge is delivered effectively. Options such as enrolled courses, analysis, upcoming lessons, completion status, and a search bar must be available on the dashboard. These are some really basic features that a learner may require regularly. The key is to keep them simple and easy to understand.
3. Support In Multiple Languages
The LMS should enable multiple languages so that learners can switch between them based on their preferences. Regardless of the language barrier, this will give learners a greater understanding. Learners will be more interested in the course if they feel they can relate to the course content. Furthermore, it motivates them to complete the course, which leads to a higher completion rate. As a result, the learner's overall performance improves, contributing to organizational growth.
4. Boost Learner Engagement With Social Media
The new generation of learners prefers self-paced web-based training that is available anytime and from anywhere, such as blogs, Facebook, Twitter, and quick access to the Internet's resources. Employees will appreciate the training that incorporates a variety of learning styles, resulting in an increased interest in the learning content provided.
Employees have benefited from the ability to select from a variety of training formats and delivery methods over the years, ultimately improving their post-training performance. Hence, social learning plays an important role in increasing learner engagement on the portal and justifying the ROI through effective learning and information sharing.
5. Connect To Other Systems
Make your LMS an extension of the systems your employees use each day, rather than a separate system. Implement single sign-in so that logging into some other platform also logs them into the LMS. Connect it to Microsoft Office, Google Apps, and HR platforms, as well as other internal systems, to make learning a core part of your company's workflow.
6. Make The Most Of Your Monetization Opportunities
Learning management systems also include built-in e-commerce features, allowing you to sell training courses directly from your LMS. If your internal policies allow it, you can utilize this platform to monetize your employee training material and courses.
Outsiders searching for similar courses to develop crucial professional skills can be targeted, and paid elective courses can be offered to your employees. You can also sell product training to your third-party vendors and customers. This will enable you to generate a consistent stream of new income with little effort.
7. Use Surveys To Allow Learners To Rate Their Experience
Give your employees the constructive means to review the platform and ask them to provide feedback on the training content and flow of your LMS. This enables you to assess how well your new employees are receiving and processing information. It also provides more bang for your buck in terms of ROI for your portal by investigating what modifications could be applied to improve the learning process.
When you get genuine feedback from employees who are directly involved in the learning process, you get first-hand knowledge of how your target audience perceives the workflow. No algorithm, analysis, or data can contest the value of an honest user opinion.
Allow employees to participate in a survey after each course or module to rate their experience with the portal. Keep encouraging them to provide a more thorough review of the entire program once they have completed the course.
8. Recognize Learning Accomplishments
Recognizing your learners' progress and achievements is yet another excellent way to boost your LMS ROI, as it will keep them motivated and encouraged to finish their courses and all other learning activities. Similarly, it will motivate them to improve and surpass their previous progress or achievements. You can do this with an effective LMS and award learners with certificates or digital rewards and badges.
Conclusion
A good learning management system will innately provide a high ROI by boosting productivity, training, and satisfaction, but forward-thinking businesses can go beyond those initial benefits to increase ROI. Make increasing the ROI of your LMS a long-term goal, as well as improving training courses to increase employee satisfaction and optimize how you monetize your LMS. With the steps mentioned above, your LMS's ROI will increase significantly as you go on to utilize it more effectively.
