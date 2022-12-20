Image credit: Unsplash
Sports memorabilia are some of the most exciting collectibles to get a hold of. A rare sports card, a baseball from a 90s game, or a football jersey of an iconic athlete from your favorite team, there's an entirely different charm to these items and being able to keep them as unique treasures in your home.
However, if you're collecting sports memorabilia, keeping them safe and in the best way possible is also necessary. It helps avoid any damage that may affect its quality and value. Hence, here's a look at a few helpful tips to store your sports memorabilia efficiently and build its value.
8 Efficient Tips to Store and Maintain the Value of Sports Memorabilia (2023)
Reduce Unnecessary Handling
One of the best ways to maintain the quality and value of your sports collectibles is to avoid touching them unless necessary. It reduces the risk of any wear and tear that may arise from excessive handling. If you want to ensure that your sports memorabilia maintains its high value, avoid touching it unless it's for instances such as a periodic cleaning or upgrading their storage.
Use a Reliable and Protective Case
To ensure that your sports collectible maintains its quality, use a protective case or shelf to store them. Use the area exclusively for your memorabilia and not anything else. Memorabilia, such as jerseys, autographs, or sports gear, need to be kept away from dust or any other external elements that may lead to them getting damaged.
Maintain the ‘Game’ Condition of Memorabilia
Many collectible items, such as sports gear, baseballs, basketballs, or such, have a high value due to their use by famous athletes in high-level competitions. The worn-out appearance of these items is often the charm, and it's best to maintain the condition as effectively as possible. If you own such sports memorabilia, make sure to store them well, keep them safe, and do not let anyone make use of these items. It will help retain that worn-out charm and the high value of each collectible.
Store Sports Cards in Special Sleeves
If you own sports card memorabilia, ensure that you use reliable, non-toxic, durable sleeves to keep each of them. It will help prevent wear and damage from folds, tears, water, dust, and other external elements. It will also help you increase the value of each collectible in the event you want to pass on its ownership during an online auction.
Keep Autographs and Books Away from the Sunlight
Direct exposure to harsh sunlight can harm autographs, books, and other similar memorabilia. It means keeping them in the regions away from windows or doors that serve as entry points for harsh sun rays. If you're storing them on entire shelves or cases, make sure that you keep them in areas that do not receive sunlight entering your home or studio areas.
Use High-Quality and Reliable Security Measures
When storing high-value sports collectibles, ensure you enable security measures that prevent unfortunate events like theft. Rare sports memorabilia may often attract unwanted attention from people who may respond negatively. Hence, using reliable security measures and reducing the risk of any vulnerabilities is beneficial.
Be Mindful of Storage Locations
While you may have a concrete decision about how to store your memorabilia, you should also be cautious about where you keep them. It is best to place them in a safe area in your home that isn't subject to constant interruptions and unwanted movements. It will help prevent them from damage from instances such as falls, unnecessary human contact, and more that can potentially affect the quality and value of your collectibles.
Use a Water Shut-Off/Leak Detection Measure
Water can also cause damage to your sports memorabilia in the event there is a leakage taking place inside your home. It will be beneficial to install a leakage detection feature as a preventive measure to stop any water damage from taking place.
Endnote
If you're into collecting sports memorabilia, ensure you do your best to store and maintain their quality. The charm and sentiment of any sports memorabilia mean that each item has to be looked after in the best way possible. After all, these are unique, one-of-a-kind collectibles with high value for any sports fan. You can use this list as a simple guide to help you keep your collectibles safe as efficiently as possible.
