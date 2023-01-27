Losing a pet is a heartbreaking experience that no pet parent wishes to deal with, but they eventually have to do it at some point in time. The only flaw with our four-legged friends is their short lifespan. This is the main reason why you should always stay positive but also be prepared that their time on earth is limited and infinite in heaven.
There will come a time when you will have to take the hard decision of letting go of your pet when their quality of life reduces due to old age or they are in immense pain. Other reasons could be mobility issues or painful seizures, which can be hard for the dog to deal with. You will have to understandwhen to put down a dog with seizures in such a scenario.
If you have lost a pet and are unable to cope with it the right way. You need to learn ways to heal yourself from the loss.
1. Take Your Sweet Time to Grieve:
You have lost a family member and probably the one living being who loved you the most, no matter what. You can take your time to deal with the loss, as no one else can tell you when it is time to move on. You cannot hurry the grief process, as there is no set timetable for grieving. It may come in waves where you feel fine the first second and then something might trigger the pain. To be honest, mild pain may stay forever, especially when someone uses your pet's name or if it is their birthday. It only means you loved your pet like your family and it is good.
2. Don’t try to Hide Your Sadness:
Denying grief may seem like the obvious choice, but it is not. It is ok to express your grief and share it with your friends and family. Sharing will help you deal with the sadness. Cry if you need to or share a long post on social media. Different people deal with sadness in different ways, and whichever way you choose is justified. Just do not suppress your pain and anger.
3. Stay Logical:
It is easy to feel responsible for your pet's death. There is always something you could have done to keep alive when maybe it was time already. Almost all pet owners feel guilty after their pet's death, even though they did everything they could. This is because people feel responsible for their pets and blame themselves for the death. You need to think logically though and understand there was nothing else you could have done for it.
4. Hold a Ceremony:
After losing your pet, holding a ceremony can help you feel better. Involve everyone whose lives your pet has touched. Encourage them to share funny stories about your pet. If you have children, encourage them to attend the ceremony. Put farewell messages in the burial box along with your pet's favorite toy. Wrap the pet in its favorite blanket. Plant a tree on the grave that will help you remember your pet fondly.
5. Create a Memorial:
Keeping a part of your pet with you like its fur that can be added to jewelry or saved in a box next to your bed. A physical thing that can be kept close to always having the feeling of your dog nearby is the process. There are so many ways people honor their pets and express their love for the pets that it is easy to finalize one idea that makes you feel connected to your pet.
6. Do Not Feel Guilty to Move Forward:
Holding on to the grief feels like the right thing to do for your dog. It seems disrespectful to just lean on a normal dog after the passing of your pet. Well, it is not. You should move on eventually and cherish the memories with your pet. Your pet would have wanted the same for you and you know that. Eventually, you will adjust to life without your companion ad it is not being disloyal. Your dog always wanted you to be happy and seeing you moving on will be the right thing to do.
7. Keep Yourself Busy:
Ideally, you should not stop working or running daily errands out of grief. It will only make you more upset as you have all the time in the world to think about what happened. Instaed keep yourself busier which will help you take your mind off the current situation at home and rather think about other things as well. Keep your mind occupied.
8. Do Not Adopt a New Dog Immediately:
A lot of people feel an emptiness after their pet passes away hence they feel getting a new pet is the best solution. Honestly it is not.Replacingyour pet with a new one is firstly not the right move as no one can replace the pet you lost. You may start searching for the same traits of your earlier pet in your new pet which is not fair. The new dog might remind you more of the old one which might make you upset. Also, it is not fair for the new dog as well because you might not able to give it your 100% in such a state of mind.
You should definitely get another dog in the future when you are ready, replacing the pet you lost is not the solution.
The Bottom Line:
Replacing one pet with another is never a solution, to be honest. If you get a new pet that looks like your old pet, you will only try to find similar characteristics in the new pet, which is impractical. No two dogs are the same, hence you will be disappointed. Your house may feel empty after your dog passes away, but that does not mean you can replace one dog with another. Do not make this decision so quickly and give it enough thought before you finalize anything.
