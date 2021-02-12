2020 has significantly changed the way businesses operate. As we struggle to find a new normal, it's evident that nothing will ever be exactly as it was. Companies will continue to find a new path, as individuals adapt to the changing economic climate.
While some industries struggle to find footing, others will thrive due to the pandemic's unique circumstances. Here are nine businesses that will be exceedingly prosperous this year.
Beauty and wellness businesses
Even during the lockdown, some cities reported full salons. Beauty services will always be in demand because we all desire to look our best. Whether you're going on a date or preparing for an interview, you need to put your best foot forward, and that's why these services thrive.
Spas may also see increased traffic because they offer relaxation and escape from the real world. A day in the spa is all you need to get away from the bustle of everyday life. Because social distancing can be practiced in these wellness centers, they have practically no limitations.
Mobile businesses
Businesses like food trucks move between neighborhoods and have a fantastic opportunity in 2021. As people struggle to find a new balance in their life, they may turn to readily available services to satisfy their current needs. There's nothing like a quick snack on the go to refuel you.
Mobile businesses can capitalize on this further by stepping up their game. It may not seem like the perfect climate for doubling down on business investments. But then, a mobile truck from craftsmenind.com or some outdoor signage can help raise awareness about your business and increase patronage.
Online streaming
The boom in online streaming comes as no surprise. While cinemas and theaters shut down, streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO MAX stayed open, serving millions worldwide. With a basic skeletal crew, they could serve as many people as they needed to do.
This trend is likely to continue, as many people have realized the benefit of enjoying a blockbuster movie from their comfortable couches. If you can, it's a great idea to invest in these companies' stocks because they will only continue to rise.
Digital marketing
Digital marketing's power to reach people hasn't been more valuable than it is today. With lockdowns and social distancing protocols, physical advertisements may no longer be enough. However, people are spending more and more time on their phones.
If you own a digital marketing agency, you have a unique opportunity to land more clients than you know what to do with. Your unique selling point is so clearly visible that potential customers are more likely to chase you! If you're planning to start one, this may be the best possible time to do so.
Freelance copywriting
The increase in demand for digital marketing translates to a proportional increase in demand for quality content. If you're gifted with words and have some marketing knowledge, you can begin a freelance writing career. Consider taking courses on copywriting and SEO to broaden your knowledge.
Freelance writing can give you the flexibility you need to get things back on track. It could also be a much needed second source of income. The business is quite easy to start because all you really need is a PC and an Internet connection.
Accountants
As long as people continue to earn, accountants will stay in business. Demand for accountancy services is likely to grow as Tax Day draws closer. Besides the regular bump in demand, accountants can also thank changing earning and spending patterns.
Reconciling online purchases, Covid grants, and tax refunds may be more than the average taxpayer can handle. Thankfully, accountants do this for a living, and they can reconcile it in the most efficient way possible. It's helpful to hire an accountant on time because they tend to be booked up as Tax Day approaches.
E-commerce
Amazon's stock value surged, making Jeff Bezos the world's richest man in 2020. The reason for this was simple. With physical stores closed, people turned to Amazon to fulfill their shopping needs. Everything, from clothes to groceries, was purchased on Amazon. The demand snowballed so much that the company had to hire more staff. The trend could be seen in other e-commerce stores, albeit on a smaller scale.
We can expect that trend to continue in 2021, as online stores remain one of the most convenient and affordable destinations for shoppers. They have everything, from competitive prices to a wide range of choices.
Online coaching
The demand for online coaching has gone up in the past year. People are beginning to realize that traditional learning means aren't necessarily the most effective approach. You can join a Zoom meeting from your dining room and learn as much as a full hour in class.
If you're a subject matter expert, consider holding online classes for willing learners. You don't have to start from scratch, thanks to platforms like Udemy. Simply record your sessions, create a syllabus, and get started.
Dropshipping
Many myths are surrounding dropshipping. The biggest is that most dropshippers are scammers. While it's true that some dropshippers get paid but never deliver the goods, the process remains one of the most profitable ways to sell online. E-commerce stores use it to fulfill orders and make huge profits.
The good news is that virtually anyone can begin a dropshipping business. You don't need an inventory, warehouse, or even staff for that matter. All you need is a platform to sell your products, a reliable supplier, and willing customers.
What does the future hold?
Just as no one could have predicted 2020's events, we have no way to know how 2021 will turn out. All we can do is learn from the past and face the brave new world. Even though there are no guarantees, the businesses listed above show remarkable promise.
