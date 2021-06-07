Images source - https://www.freepik.com/
Roofs are an essential component of a home. They protect us from different elements and help to keep our homes warm in winter and cool in summer. But there are several situations that dishevel the roof's quality and appearance over time. For example, sometimes the weather turns bad, whereas sometimes, uncleanliness puts the roof at the risk of damage and leaks.
So, when problems with roofs arise, it's important to know how to handle them so your roof will last for years. In this post, we'll talk about common problems that can plague your roof and how you can resolve them yourself or get professional help if needed.
Common problems that damage your roof and solutions:
Wind-driven rain: Rain and winds together can cause significant damage to shingles and have an adverse effect on the roof's integrity due to their strength in ripping apart tiles or flattening them against the house. For this problem, you'll want to make sure all objects are cleared away from the base of your house, as wind hitting these items could potentially damage shingles. You can also install storm panels that will protect your home from high winds and heavy rains.
Frost damage:temperatures dip below freezing, condensation can occur on the underside of roofing materials and may start to seep inside your home. Frost damage is common with roofs in colder climates because water droplets will freeze onto the surface whenever they come into contact with the cold material.
This problem typically happens during spring as runoff from melting snow accumulates under an entire section of shingles or other roofing material (like tiles), which then leads to ice buildup that prevents water flow off the top layer of your roof. This creates what's called "ice damming", where chunks of ice are shoved up against siding or wall, causing leaks and rising moisture levels within homes while also potentially damaging insulation qualities like drywall around windows.
Frozen Pipes: When pipes freeze, they create ice inside your home, which will then melt in other areas, causing water to leak from these places as well. To prevent this problem, you should insulate any exposed pipes, wrap them with insulation or install heating tape if possible.
Roof Leaks:If you notice leaks coming through your ceiling or downspouts, then it's likely there are issues with either shingle being blown off by winds, tiles collapsing against each other due to high wind speeds or gutters overflowing because of frozen rain/ice. For leaks caused by either weather or loose nails, choose a professional roof repair service and get your roof repaired.
Shingles are lifted or cracked: This can be caused by wind-driven rain, ice storms and heavy snow. To fix this issue, you'll need to re-seal your roof with roofing cement that is designed for asphalt shingles. You may also want to install a ridge cap if needed.
Nails/screws are loose: When these come loose over time, they become susceptible to leaks and other problems like rot in the wood framing underneath the shingle's deck side of your home. To solve this problem, stop further migration of water into your attic from around the nails or screws, then replace them correctly so there won't be an opportunity for leaking down below when it rains again.
Roof degradation due to low-quality material: Roof degradation is a common problem caused by low-quality shingles, metal or asphalt roof panels that have been improperly installed. To resolve this issue, you'll need to opt for roof replacement that promises high-quality material and proper installation.
Sealant around chimney flashing has failed: Sealants prevent water from getting into places where it shouldn't go, such as inside attics through vents and appliances on the deck side of your home. If sealant fails in these areas, then leaks are likely to happen over time, which will cause problems like rot in framing materials under roofs (or other structures) within walls behind stuccoed surfaces near windows or doors. You can solve this problem by removing deteriorated sealant from the chimney flashing and replacing it with an appropriate sealant.
The roof has a slope that is too steep: When you have more than 12 inches of pitch (the inclination or slant of the roof), then water travels down the roof faster than usual, which causes water to pool on your shingles and other surfaces when it rains heavily.
You can solve this problem by installing roof gutters along valleys in your rain gutter system if they're not there already. Then you'll need to make sure any roofs under 16 degrees are gradually re-sloped at least one inch per foot for each 16-degree difference between horizontal and vertical planes. If you live near coastal areas, then consider adding corrosion protection materials before applying asphalt membrane systems.
Tips on maintaining your roof so that you don't have these issues in the future:
Clean gutters and downspouts regularly.
Patch holes and lose shingles as soon as possible.
Seal roof penetrations like chimneys, skylights, soffits, vents and pipes to avoid water damage.
Inspect the condition of your roof every year for potential problems or areas that may need repair before they become larger issues.
Inspect the roof for signs of damage such as leaks, missing shingles.
Pay attention to big trees around your home. Larger trees often cause more damage to your roof when the weather turns bad.
Beware of roofing scams. You can find reputable professionals by checking with your local building department for a list of licensed contractors in the area before hiring anyone else.
Find out if your insurance covers any of the repairs and contact them for help with filing claims.
Consider adding solar panels to your rooftop, which will produce energy while also protecting against storm damage.
Tips on getting professional help:
Suppose you're not confident fixing your own roof problems. In that case, it's best to get an expert opinion from a contractor who has been trained and is certified at repairing roofs professionally even if it costs more money upfront, they'll be able to do an excellent job than someone without those credentials would so you won't have these issues again anytime soon!
Conclusion:
We hope these points helped you learn more about common problems with your roof and how to fix them!
