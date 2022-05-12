3D printing could be the revolution in many areas of life. We can now 3D print practically anything that we might wish, and that even comes down to the homes that we choose to live in. Could this be the answer to the housing crisis we see not just in Texas or even just in the USA?
Can You 3D Print a House?
Though it might seem utterly fantastical, you can actually 3D print a house. The ones in Texas are not the first, but they are a great example of how it can be done successfully. This is not something that can be done by the average 3D printer you might find in a private home (unless you are committed to printing brick by brick), but when you consider what commercial printers are able to achieve, you end up with something quite special.
Such houses are often printed using materials such as concrete. Don’t make the mistake of thinking that this will be a return to brutalist architecture and the coldest of rooms. By using 3D printing, we are actually able to create a more organic and natural flow to the walls that builders would never be able to achieve through traditional construction means. This creates homes that are much more attractive and unusual compared to others that we might see on the market – and they can be constructed in a matter of months compared to the year or so it might take to build a traditional home.
Why is This Advantageous?
Primarily, this is advantageous as it could be a way to fix the housing crisis we see across the USA. There is a need for high-quality, low-cost, affordable housing in many states beyond Texas and it simply isn’t being met at the moment.
This will, of course, inevitably affect other parts of the market too. The terms attached to Texas renters insurance and other types of insurance policies may have to be altered slightly to best accommodate this type of house.
The style of the house is also easily adaptable depending on the climate it will end up in. The houses in Texas have been designed for this climate, and we can’t imagine it is one that will do well somewhere more temperate like New England or the Pacific Northwest. However, some quick changes to the design can be made prior to printing. This would help to ensure that everything could be rolled out quickly and these houses could be constructed where they are needed the most.
The Risk with 3D Printed Houses
Though these seem like a great idea in practice, and the use of concrete is something that is a good choice environmentally, there are a few risks that need to be considered for this type of house. One of the most critical is the risk that this could become a trendy and elite way to make a home, something we already risk seeing happen.
Many 3D printed houses are being outfitted in designer furniture and high-end fittings. This is great for attracting interest and potential investment in this area, but not so much for launching its credibility as a cost-effective way to make affordable housing. Instead, all it might do is spark a new movement in the creation of upper-middle-class or luxury homes – and this is not what is needed.
Perhaps we might see a collaboration between a company that makes 3D printed homes and an affordable furniture manufacturer such as IKEA in the future. This could help to show just how cost-effective these homes might be, prompting the construction of several affordable housing projects.
The advancement of 3D printing an entire house is not to be underestimated in any way. This could be one of the ways we quickly and cost-effectively create homes in the future, and it could result in the next great architectural revolution. The housing crisis has to be addressed, and addressed soon, or it is just going to spiral further out of control. 3D printed homes could be the solution here, and they can be a stylish addition to many neighborhoods. You just have to look at the ones in Texas to see how they could take off in popularity.
