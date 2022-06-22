In the past 10 years, the cost of installing solar panels has declined by 50%. Tens of thousands of residential homeowners are choosing to make the switch to solar energy every month, helping them to save on their energy bills and play a role in protecting the environment.
If you are interested in adding a solar panel system to your property, it's important to understand the average cost of solar panels. If this blog post, we will highlight everything you need to know about solar panel prices and the factors that determine the upfront costs. Let's get started!
What Is the Average Cost of Solar Panels?
It is difficult to give an exact answer to this question, given there are certain factors that must be considered. According to SolarReviews, the average cost of a solar panel system in the United States is $18,000 and $20,000.
Note that this price is before applying any federal or state tax incentives that you are eligible for. For the rest of 2022, the federal solar tax credit will stand at 26% (due to drop to 22% next year).
While the upfront cost of installation can be high, solar panels have a lifespan of 25-plus years and stand to save homeowners thousands on energy costs.
What Factors Determine Solar Panel Installation Cost?
To get a better understanding of the likely cost of installing solar panels on your property, you should consider the below factors:
Solar system size
Your property's location
Equipment type and manufacturer
For solar system size, you should opt for a system that will be able to cover your home's energy usage. Larger homes with many occupants and high energy usage will require a greater number of panels, which will increase the upfront cost.
In terms of location, a greater number of solar panels will be required in areas where there is less sunlight, given that output will be lower than in areas with more sunlight. Certain states also offer their own tax credits, which help to reduce the upfront costs.
We recommend that you install Tier 1 solar panels, given that these have the lowest annual degradation rate which means they will continue to effectively generate solar energy for longer. While they will increase the upfront cost compared to Tier 2 and Tier 3 panels, they are worth it in the long term.
If you would like to learn more about the cost of home solar panels, be sure to check out Blue Raven Solar.
The Cost of Buying Solar Panels
The bottom line is that solar panels cost, on average, significantly less than $20,000, especially when solar incentives are applied. We recommend that you speak to a reputable and experienced solar installer about the exact cost of putting solar panels on your property.
Like this blog post on the average cost of solar panels? Be sure to check out our other informative articles on a wide range of interesting topics.
