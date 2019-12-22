Most people associate red roses with romantic love, but where did this symbolism originate? In various religions and cultures, different types of flowers have traditionally held symbolism and significance. A common reference point for these meanings in the United States was The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which was founded in 1792 and gave gardening tips, weather forecasts, astrological charts, and folklore. It is still published today but is not referenced as universally as it once was. Beyond this resource, people used scripture, folklore, and botanical guides to inform the meaning of flowers. In the Victorian era, people spent a lot of time reading into the language of flowers and communicating to others subtly through the types and tones of the flowers they gave to a potential lover or an acquaintance.
As many people in modern-day Western society have moved away from their family culture and the religion that they grew up with, the symbolism of flowers has been forgotten or the very at least diminished. More flowers than just the rose have historically held significance, and alluding to these meanings can be a thoughtful touch to add when gifting flowers or using flowers at a ceremony or other occasion. Professional florists like those at 1StopFlorists will keep these meanings in mind when creating bouquets for various occasions. The combination of the type of flower and its color can signify different sentiments, so the list of flowers and their meanings is seemingly endless, but there is a starter guide to the meanings of the most common flowers.
Roses:
In general, the rose signifies love, but each color can signify a different type of love.
As previously mentioned, red roses are probably the most well-known flower as far as the symbolism behind it goes. Red roses are all over Valentine’s day cards and even hold modern cultural significance on The Bachelor franchise. But where does this symbolism come from? In ancient Rome and Greece when it became associated with Aphrodite, the goddess of love. This was reinforced by writers throughout history, with Shakespeare’s iconic literary use of red roses enduring in modern memory. The significance of a dozen red roses came about because the number twelve is often thought to symbolize completeness in spiritual traditions, from the twelve Apostles in Christianity to the 12 signs of the Zodiac in astrology. A dozen roses came to symbolize everlasting passion and love.
Purple roses, on the other hand, have different significance depending on the tone and shade. Lavender roses signify enchantment and, especially when thorn less love at first sight. A deeper shade of purple signifies sophistication and enduring love. They are traditionally given as gifts after the 25th wedding anniversary.
In early tradition, white roses were used to symbolize romantic love in the way that we usually think of the red rose as symbolizing. Now, the white rose signifies a fresh start, purity, and innocence. Because of this meaning and their color, they are sometimes called the “bridal rose” and frequently appear at weddings. They also symbolize reverence and honor and are therefore appropriate at memorial services and for sympathy gifts.
Carnations:
Another popular flower often given to lovers is the carnation, but once again the color of the flower can change the sentiment, and some of the meanings are quite sinister. While a lightpink carnation symbolizes affection, a yellow carnation symbolizes disappointment and rejection, while a purple carnation symbolizes capriciousness.
Carnations are an interesting flower because there is a lot of spiritual significance and folklore surrounding them. The scientific name for the flower is Dianthus caryophyllus, and some people think this name stems from the myth of Diana, a story where the Greek goddess Diana plucked out a flute player’s eyes because she blamed him for the fact that she was not successful on her hunting trip. In this tale, she regretted her act of rage. In the place of the musician’s eyes, red carnations grew, symbolizes his innocent blood, although red carnations now often symbolize a deep love.
In a traditional Catholic legend, the Virgin Mary wept pink carnations as she watched her son Jesus carry his cross, which is why they now often symbolize motherly love and are common on Mother’s Day.
Tulips:
Tulips are a popular flower that originated in Central Asia but became popular in Turkey and from Turkey became prominent in the Netherlands. . They got their name from the Persian word for turban because the flowers resemble a turban. Like carnations, there is folklore surrounding the meaning of tulips. In one tale, there was a prince named Fahrad who was in love with a beautiful woman named Shirin who was murdered. When Fahrad finds out about Shirin’s fate, he rides his horse off of a cliff. Where his blood spilled, red tulips grew as a symbol of their everlasting love.
Other colored tulips carry other meanings, although how they got their significance is not as well documented as the aforementioned story. White tulips symbolize forgiveness, purple tulips symbolize royalty, and yellow tulips symbolize cheerfulness.
Peonies:
Peonies have been around and a part of public dialogue for thousands of years, making their meaning more elusive depending on the time period and area of the world. In recent years, have become a favorite flower in recent years for weddings, gardens, and even tattoos. The meaning behind the peony has many different origins depending on the culture. In Greek culture, peonies came to symbolize compassion through a tale of their medicinal value, as well as bashfulness due to a myth where Aphrodite turns a nymph into a peony as a punishment for being shy. Despite their significance in Greek culture, peonies originate in China. In ancient China, peonies symbolized nobility, honor, and wealth.
Sunflowers:
Sunflowers perhaps have the most obvious meaning as a big and bright flower, and unsurprisingly they signify adoration, loyalty, and, of course, happiness. In some spiritual traditions, they also symbolize worship since they stretched toward the sun due to their unique behavior called phototropism.
