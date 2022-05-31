Retinol seems to be one of the most-recommended skincare ingredients right now. According to surveys, products with retinol are sought after by most consumers. However, despite its popularity, people who buy it are still confused about what this vitamin A derivative is, what it does, and if it's right for them.
Retinol is available in various forms, including creams, oils, and serum. If you are one of those people who want to work retinol in your skin regime, here are reasons why you should do so. This post will also help clarify the confusion caused by the myths surrounding this popular skincare ingredient.
What is retinol?
Retinol is a form of vitamin A that boosts the production of collagen and cell turnover. Due to these benefits, it is most commonly used as an ingredient in skincare products like SkinCeuticals Retinol. To be precise, retinol is vitamin A's alcohol formulation. In skin care, retinol is used to improve skin texture and tone. It also moisturises skin, reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and corrects dyspigmentation.
Often, the words retinol and retinoids confuse people. But to make it clear, retinoid is a term used to refer to all vitamin A derivatives, both synthetic and natural. Meanwhile, retinol is only one of the vitamin A derivatives. Other kinds of retinoids are retinoic acid, retinaldehyde, and retinyl esters.
How does retinol work?
Unlike most anti-ageing products, retinol doesn't remove dead skin cells. What it does instead is that its tiny molecules penetrate deep within the skin to neutralise free radicals. Free radicals damage skin cells, causing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, and other signs of ageing.
On the other hand, retinol boosts collagen and elastin production to make the skin look plump and youthful. Retinol also helps with acne scarring, prevents acne breakout, and treats acne. Usually, dermatologists prescribe retinol with other medicines to treat severe acne to target bacteria and inflammation. Retinol also helps with skin exfoliation, which improves skin tone and texture.
What are the benefits of retinol?
Retinol is an antioxidant that fights cell damage and renews skin cells, making them look more youthful. By including retinol in your skincare regime, your skin will look firmer in due time. Aside from that, it will correct the uneven texture of the skin.
Overall, using retinol topically helps with:
Preventing the appearance of wrinkles and smoothing out fine lines by plumping the skin and improving its water retention ability.
Exfoliating skin at a cellular level brightens and smooths dull skin.
Removing dark spots, hyper-pigmentation, sun spots, and uneven skin tone over time.
Minimising acne breakouts and regulating oily skin by normalising oil glands and their follicles.
You can only achieve desirable results if you use skincare products with retinol every day. Usually, it takes several weeks before improvements become more visible.
Cautions
Avoid sun exposure when using skincare products with retinol. Sun exposure could dry the skin even more, which is one of the side effects of retinol. Still, this shouldn't hinder you from using retinol during summer.
Applying a mineral-based sunscreen with at least SPF 15 is recommended when using retinol. It is especially true if you are planning to stay outdoors for long periods. The reason is that retinol returns the normal balance of the skin, making it prone to burning. Since sun exposure can cause problems when using retinol, it is best to apply them at night after washing the face.
Additionally, retinol is not recommended for people with rosacea and eczema as it makes their symptoms worse. So, avoid retinol products, particularly if you have an active case of any of these skin conditions. Pregnant women should also stay away from any product with retinol. Also, discuss retinol with your doctor if you plan to get pregnant in the near future.
When to call a doctor
Even without a prescription, you can buy retinol. However, it is best to consult your dermatologist before buying a particular brand. Healthcare professionals can assess your skin condition and prescribe you suitable products for your needs. Consider asking your doctor for a prescription, especially if the common drug store or beauty products you are using are not showing positive results.
On the other hand, prescription formulas are stronger, and they pose a higher risk for retinol's side effects. You can minimise risk by applying sunscreen daily, following your doctor's instructions, and following the skincare product's instructions.
Frequently asked questions
How long should I use retinol to see results?
Most over-the-counter retinols require consistent usage to produce visible results. Generally, you need to use retinol for a few weeks to acquire good results. According to a study, people who use retinol for 12 consecutive weeks significantly reduce wrinkles. Those who used retinol for eight successive weeks reduced the appearance of wrinkles on the neck and around the eyes.
When should you start using retinol?
It is best to add retinol to your skincare regime earlier than later. Besides, preventing problems is better than reversing them once they are already there. As of this day, there are no adverse effects of retinol when used by teenagers or kids.
Can you put moisturiser over retinol?
Yes, you can use moisturiser products even when using retinol. Just wash your face, dry it properly, and then apply retinol. After waiting for a few minutes, apply moisturiser.
Can retinol ruin your skin?
Over-the-counter retinol is usually safe to use. However, there are some side effects of retinol that mostly lead to irritation. These include:
Peeling
Dry skin
An allergic reaction
Sensitivities to the sun
Consult with your dermatologists if you wish to use a specific over-the-counter retinol brand. This way, you may reduce the risk of allergic reaction or irritation. A healthcare professional will definitely provide you with a good insight. You may also perform a use test, wherein you will apply a tiny amount of the OTC product on your inner forearm for several consecutive days.
Final thoughts
Overall, retinol is an excellent product. It deserves the traction it is getting now because of its fantastic health benefits. Aside from having good effects, it changes both acne-prone and ageing skin. Use it consistently for best results.
Before buying a product with retinol, contact your dermatologist first. Since they are familiar with your skin, they can tell you which product is best for you.
