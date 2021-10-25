Introduction

The Grand National is currently one of the most famous and well-known horse races in the world, but it hasn't always been that way. The race has been interrupted numerous times throughout the years, resulting in a turbulent history with more failures and fallers than the average race. With over 180 years of rich and varied history, the Grand National's narrative is fascinating.

The history of the Grand National, like the event itself, is long and winding. The first Aintree race was held in 1839, according to official history, however, there is evidence that a race has been held at the track every year since 1836.

The town of Aintree was founded on February 7, 1829, by William Lynn, the proprietor of the Waterloo Hotel, who had leased the land from William Molyneux, second Earl of Sefton, who laid the foundation stone. When the first Grand National was officially run, there was considerable debate. Some historians believe the race began in 1836, but others depend on newspaper archives from the time period, which don't refer to the yearly race as a 'National' until 1939.

A similar competition, the Great St. Albans Chase, was not renewed for 1839, leaving many racing fans looking for other events to witness that year. Second, Liverpool's railway was finished that year, allowing more people from all across the country to come to the city. Finally, and maybe most importantly, a committee was created to properly prepare, market, and hold the event. As a result, the race drew a huge crowd as well as a significant number of competitors in 1839, resulting in the Grand National we know and love today.

Red Rum

It's been more than 40 years since Red Rum won the first of his three Grand National victories, solidifying his reputation as one of the best steeplechasers in the world. He remains the only horse in history to win the Grand National three times.

The current course was built in 1839 and features conventional fences and hurdles. Aintree was sold to a property developer during a difficult period in the postwar years, prompting concerns about the Grand National's future. Until 1984, when Seagram Distillers took over as sponsor, the Grand National was administered by bookmaker Ladbrokes.

They laid the strong basis for Aintree's comeback. Today, Jockey Club Racecourses owns and manages Aintree, which is one of 15 racecourses run by The Jockey Club subsidiary.

The Breeders’ Cup National

A strategy was created in 1982 by a group of prominent Kentucky thoroughbred breeders, led by visionary John Gaines. They intended to create a year-end championship for their sport. An event in which horses from all around the world compete to see who is the best. At this event, the best of horse racing was honored. It was broadcast across the country, and it assisted in the growth of the racing and breeding sectors. Their goal is to win the Breeders' Cup.

Giovanni da Bologna's original Torrie horse was made in Florence in the late 1580s, and the Breeders' Cup Trophy is a bronze copy of it. The horse is an ecorche, which shows the muscles of the animal in amazing detail. Its original purpose is unknown, although it might have been a study for Duke Cosimo I of Florence's equestrian statue, which was made in 1591.

The Breeders' Cup Trophy was cast directly from the original and approved for Breeders' Cup Limited's exclusive use by the University of Edinburgh. The Breeders' Cup owns the largest trophy, which is displayed each year at the official host racecourse, with replicas being awarded to Breeder’s Cup contenders upon their victory.

Mon Mome

The history books, as well as the odds, were stacked against Mon Mome in the 2009 Grand National.

Since Foinavon's remarkable and unusual triumph in 1967, when he took advantage of every horse rejecting or falling at the fence that is now named after him to win at 100-1, no horse has won the National at such huge odds.

Mon Mome's trainer, Venetia Williams, considers the day to be the greatest of her career, while jockey Liam Treadwell, who was competing for the first time, considers it to be the most memorable day of his life.

Mon Mome, who was nine years old at the time, had finished 10th in the 2008 marathon but had slipped in 2010. His victory in the 2009 event, however, was both spectacular and surprising, as he won by 12 lengths in a time of 9 minutes 34 seconds, beating Comply or Die, the previous year's winner.

