Introduction
The Grand National is currently one of the most famous and well-known horse races in the world, but it hasn't always been that way. The race has been interrupted numerous times throughout the years, resulting in a turbulent history with more failures and fallers than the average race. With over 180 years of rich and varied history, the Grand National's narrative is fascinating.
The history of the Grand National, like the event itself, is long and winding. The first Aintree race was held in 1839, according to official history, however, there is evidence that a race has been held at the track every year since 1836.
The town of Aintree was founded on February 7, 1829, by William Lynn, the proprietor of the Waterloo Hotel, who had leased the land from William Molyneux, second Earl of Sefton, who laid the foundation stone. When the first Grand National was officially run, there was considerable debate. Some historians believe the race began in 1836, but others depend on newspaper archives from the time period, which don't refer to the yearly race as a 'National' until 1939.
A similar competition, the Great St. Albans Chase, was not renewed for 1839, leaving many racing fans looking for other events to witness that year. Second, Liverpool's railway was finished that year, allowing more people from all across the country to come to the city. Finally, and maybe most importantly, a committee was created to properly prepare, market, and hold the event. As a result, the race drew a huge crowd as well as a significant number of competitors in 1839, resulting in the Grand National we know and love today.
Red Rum
It's been more than 40 years since Red Rum won the first of his three Grand National victories, solidifying his reputation as one of the best steeplechasers in the world. He remains the only horse in history to win the Grand National three times.
The current course was built in 1839 and features conventional fences and hurdles. Aintree was sold to a property developer during a difficult period in the postwar years, prompting concerns about the Grand National's future. Until 1984, when Seagram Distillers took over as sponsor, the Grand National was administered by bookmaker Ladbrokes.
They laid the strong basis for Aintree's comeback. Today, Jockey Club Racecourses owns and manages Aintree, which is one of 15 racecourses run by The Jockey Club subsidiary.
The Breeders’ Cup National
A strategy was created in 1982 by a group of prominent Kentucky thoroughbred breeders, led by visionary John Gaines. They intended to create a year-end championship for their sport. An event in which horses from all around the world compete to see who is the best. At this event, the best of horse racing was honored. It was broadcast across the country, and it assisted in the growth of the racing and breeding sectors. Their goal is to win the Breeders' Cup.
Giovanni da Bologna's original Torrie horse was made in Florence in the late 1580s, and the Breeders' Cup Trophy is a bronze copy of it. The horse is an ecorche, which shows the muscles of the animal in amazing detail. Its original purpose is unknown, although it might have been a study for Duke Cosimo I of Florence's equestrian statue, which was made in 1591.
The Breeders' Cup Trophy was cast directly from the original and approved for Breeders' Cup Limited's exclusive use by the University of Edinburgh. The Breeders' Cup owns the largest trophy, which is displayed each year at the official host racecourse, with replicas being awarded to Breeder’s Cup contenders upon their victory.
Mon Mome
The history books, as well as the odds, were stacked against Mon Mome in the 2009 Grand National.
Since Foinavon's remarkable and unusual triumph in 1967, when he took advantage of every horse rejecting or falling at the fence that is now named after him to win at 100-1, no horse has won the National at such huge odds.
Mon Mome's trainer, Venetia Williams, considers the day to be the greatest of her career, while jockey Liam Treadwell, who was competing for the first time, considers it to be the most memorable day of his life.
Mon Mome, who was nine years old at the time, had finished 10th in the 2008 marathon but had slipped in 2010. His victory in the 2009 event, however, was both spectacular and surprising, as he won by 12 lengths in a time of 9 minutes 34 seconds, beating Comply or Die, the previous year's winner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.