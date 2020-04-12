Lean Six Sigma is a framework for process improvement whose purpose is to eliminate challenges, eradicate inefficiency as well as improve conditions in a working environment to better respond to customer needs. It integrates the Lean and Six Sigma techniques, processes, and principles into one common and practical approach to improving the operations of an organization. The team-oriented method of Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification has proved effective in optimizing productivity and significantly increasing profitability for companies worldwide.
Six-Sigma is a process management technique that focuses on calculation and improvement customer service. The idea behind the strategy is to develope process variability. This reduction of procedures contributes to predictable and desirable outcomes. Therefore, the continued improvement of the process with deep flaws is the goal of this technique. Six Sigma approach has been recognized worldwide and can apply in small to high-profile businesses. The Six Sigma approach is highly organized & logical. Six Sigma is a quest-development process that will not end by hitting one goal. This process management method can be used for quality improvement unceasingly. This process, then, leads to perfection.
Significant Elements of Lean Six Sigma
We have our three main elements of a lean six sigma
Techniques and tools for Use- A systematic collection of methods and analytical techniques used in the detection and resolution of problems.
Method and Process- A sequence of steps that coordinate any use of problem-solving techniques to ensuring the actual root factors are identified, and a solution is completely implemented.
Culture and mindset- A way of looking at things that depends on data and mechanisms to achieve and consistently develop the organizational efficiency goals.
These three components reinforce one another. Analytical approaches are not used well because there is a procedure for implementing them and a quality improvement approach that creates the need for them. An improvement method doesn't yield the anticipated outcomes unless it contains the strategies and tools that describe the method operations and steps, and there is a principle that focuses on a systematic data-based method to solving a problem.
A community that seeks quality improvement would be disappointed because there are no analytical methods and strategies and no procedure or approach that can be implemented to coordinate and guide the efforts for improvement. Thankfully, all three levels provide the Lean Six Sigma approach to business development.
The 5 Six Sigma implementation mistakes and how to avoid them
The successful application of Six Sigma results in positive outcomes for a company and the pleasant experiences its workers enjoy. Failure to implement Six Sigma will, however, produce disappointing results and trigger waste. Five problems can arise when adding Six Sigma to an organization and can deter workers if not solved. A Six Sigma team can work well by understanding how to recognize and avoid these issues.
Mistake 1- Poor Leadership
Management support and commitment is the key to success. Managers must explain how Six Sigma operates, and their significance must be continuously stressed at all levels. Support does not come only from the Six Sigma team members. Instead, other divisions ' administrators will need to stress this significance to the rest of the employees.
Solution
Since it is so vital to encourage Six Sigma, it will be necessary to pay special attention to all management leaders in the organization. Therefore, senior management will have to interact with the entire organization to highlight Six Sigma's significance and how it suits the organization's objectives. Besides, management will need to take time to provide input on their success to all workers involved and will need to use it to change the targets eventually.
Mistake 2- Wrong Strategy or Approach
Deploying an execution plan is effective in directing the organization's goals, achieving objectives, and maintaining Six Sigma within the organization. Lack of direction may lead to confusion amongst the employees involved, which in many organizations delays implementation.
Solution
To prevent that and to achieve the right outcomes, the execution of a Six Sigma approach must be per the organization's goals. This plan will also include the timetable of the corporation, the Six Sigma methods, and the direction it plans. Teams need to assess their progress regularly and relate this to improvements in the organization's performance. Once this is completed, they can quickly examine the development and make changes as needed. Noticeable changes in the organization's results will give employees more faith in Six Sigma and encourage more significant efforts.
Mistake3- Focusing too much on training and certification
For employees within a Six Sigma team, training and obtaining certificates are significant, as this dimension generates a certain amount of competitiveness within the organization. Often, however, groups are too concentrated on preparation and qualification, and project execution ultimately fails. Without the right training and instruction, the Belts may pick and conduct projects for qualification purposes only. And this is entirely not the goal.
Solution
Teams must always strive to attain the organization's objectives and should concentrate on selecting the best Six Sigma initiatives. To make this possible, management needs to track improvements in performance periodically and make adjustments when there is evidence of a lack of improvement.
Mistake 4- Wrong Selection of Projects
Insufficient emphasis on project selection and priority setting can result in projects that fall short of data or do not suit the organization. It may also be possible to focus on procedures outside of Green and Black Belts ' scope. This can lead to delayed or canceled projects and can cause a great deal of frustration among workers.
Solution
Teams must be confident that the Six Sigma development projects selected are data-based and reflect on the organization's priorities, operations and procedures, and the client. Otherwise, it cannot accomplish objectives. The project value is defined by what the consumer deems relevant inside a service or product, instead of what the individuals who produce or distribute the product or service consider essential.
Mistake 5- Lack of Responsibility
Each worker has an interest in their growth and progression within the organization. Hence, everyone is accountable for successful implementation. Teams, however, often fail to communicate the advantages of applying Six Sigma to the most significant stakeholders. For that reason, they do not get a positive impression of the implementation and that there is a higher likelihood of opposition than it would have been the case had interaction been successful.
Solution
The teams need to integrate the organization's goals with both the Six Sigma objectives and their objectives to illustrate the organization's connections. In this way, they will obtain input from all of the organization's staff – something that's needed to achieve the Six Sigma objectives. Continuous evaluation of value chain performance to define and optimize the value generated and delivered to the consumer, rather than fighting improvements that strengthen the process of building and providing the client's value is vital.
Conclusively, management should often emphasize the importance of applying Six Sigma and encourage their members to undertake the training. In addition to this, administrators and other staff of the company – on whom the effectiveness of Six Sigma rests – must also set targets for implementation. The group-oriented method of Lean Six Sigma has already proven effective in increasing efficiency, and significantly raising profitability for companies worldwide preventing such incidents will be advantageous in the long run, which will speed up the cycle of change. The secret to success is to recognize these issues at the right time and to take appropriate precautions to avoid troubles. What is more crucial to achieve the best outcomes during the application of Six Sigma is the cooperation of those within the organization.
