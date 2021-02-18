It is recorded that sports formally began in ancient times -- specifically, 3000 years ago with wrestling considered as the very first competitive sport. According to historians, sports during those times, which is known to start in Greece, involve activities that can also serve as physical preparation for wars and battles. Athletics, javelin throw, shot put, and chariot races, are also among the first events conducted during those times. This alone shows how sports back then are as rigorous as they can be -- they tested physical strength and endurance which is also carried over to the modern era.
Fast forward to today, with more than 800 sports in existence, teams and individual categories, the world’s patronisation and interest to these sporting events are continuously growing over the years. It is safe to say that no person in the entire world isn’t interested in at least one sport -- either a player or a fan. Ancient activities mentioned above are still in existence and are anticipated. However, what seems to be at the top of the ladder of popularity are those team games that include basketball, soccer or football, volleyball, tennis, and badminton.
As billions of people anticipate local, national, and international leagues’ gaming seasons every year, information and updates about these sporting events are also being released every minute. Just like any type of news and information published regularly, fake sports information can also spread fast. As a sports fan and enthusiast, how can you ensure that you are reading from credible and reliable sports information sources?
Gathering Sports Information in the 21st Century
Now that we are in the 21st century, there are several types of media where information can go through and be delivered to the masses, and all of those contain specific sections or segments for sports events. It started with print media during the 1600s when the first newspaper was published. Although newspapers have been a thing since then, it is only during the 1800s that sports journalism started.
In 1894, the radio was invented and not long after, during the 1920s to be specific, did they start airing sports news coverages and play by play commentaries. Television, on the other hand, started its transmission in 1927. And in 1939, the first sports event was televised NBC -- a baseball match between Columbia College and Princeton University, set on Baker Field in Columbia.
At this point, we all know that roughly three decades after the invention of television, the internet was invented. Since then, the rest was history and the transmission of information, including sports information, became faster and more accessible to the masses who await it. With just one click, you will be able to learn how the sports work, get to know each player of the team you root for, find out the this season’s game schedules, and, of course, the much-anticipated results. All these are accompanied by either photos or videos that make the delivery of the news more engaging. And if you are one of those who are into sports betting, you can do it online too.
It is in the development of websites and the existence of social media platforms that even though we get to consume live blow-by-blow coverage of sports events any time it is available and any time we want, fake content also becomes more prevalent. Anyone who has access to the internet can write anything they want on their website or profiles and publish it as real news. This specific issue on online fake news has become more relevant now more than ever. This is why it is crucial for us first to examine every information we consume before we believe it and share it with everyone else. Plus, visiting unsecured websites is also dangerous since identity theft has become a significant modus by criminals.
So, what should you do to find reliable online sports information sources?
When browsing for sports updates online, make sure to follow these measures to examine and avoid fake news:
Do a brief background check of the sporting sites.
First, you have to make sure that your device in itself is secured. Turn on firewalls and your anti-virus software. You can use your website’s safety tools to check if the website you are on is safe. You can also lookup through search engines for articles if that particular website has prior issues that were written about them. Fortunately, there are now companies that offer website verification services so they can check-out a site for you. If you are looking for safe and legitimate sports betting sites, then you should go through 먹튀검증 first.
Verify the authors’ credibility
All legitimate websites like official online news sites publish their articles with the author’s name. If the article you are reading indicates its author, but you are still unsure if the site is reliable, you can research the writer’s credentials to see if he or she has a background on sports coverage and is a credible source.
Read multiple articles for comparison.
If you cannot find anything that can point out if the website and the article’s writer are reliable, then it is time to compare its content with other news articles. Make it a habit to read multiple articles about one sports news. This way, you get to verify if the information is correct, plus, you will be able to have additional information the first write-up does not have.
Always fact check!
With the current climate of the online mass media, everyone is encouraged to fact-check at all times. There are now several fact-checking websites that can help examine news articles if they are real or fake. Always take this extra step before you believe any information you get.
In the end, we all have to do is stay vigilant and become less susceptible. We have to remember that not everything we see and read on the internet is real, especially if known credible websites do not publish it. Staying up-to-date with news regarding our favourite sports is very easy and most of the time at no cost. Now, identifying if every piece of sports information is real is our responsibility as consumers.
