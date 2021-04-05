When it comes to the world of printing, there are a number of techniques and technologies that are used for the purpose of printing stationery, packaging, posters, newspapers, books, magazines, and even for glass bottle printing. The main commercial printing processes used are digital printing (xerography and inkjet), flexography, screen printing, gravure, and offset lithography.
There have been some very specific printing techniques developed for some certain applications. These include the likes of letter press, flock printing, pad printing, thermography, and intaglio.
Digital Printing
Despite the fact that this type of printing can be done in a number of different ways, there are just two forms of technology that really dominate the market place right now. These are xerography and inkjet.
For xerography, it makes use of the likes of laser printers where the image in question has to be produced by applying a static charge to a cylinder of metal known as a drum. The charge has the purpose of attracting all of the toner particles onto the surface that is being printed on to. In order to ensure that all of the toner fixes properly in place, the substrate makes its way through a fusing element that works to melt all of the toner. Laser printers are not only typically found in offices for printing off reports and other paperwork, but they are also used within commercial settings for the purpose of printing brochures, books, and other documentation. They are also sometimes used to do transactional printing (i.e. bank documents, bills) and to do direct mail.
With an inkjet printer, the image being printed is produced by creating tiny drops of ink that are then fired from out of a nozzle of one of the printer heads. An inkjet printer is able to print onto a wide range of surfaces, including plastic, paper, canvas, floor tiles, and doors. This type of printing is used widely for signage and posters. It is also used, because of it being cheap and affordable, for short runs of books and photo books. These types of printers are sometimes combined with various other types of printers in order to print off things such as direct mail.
Nowadays, digital printing is being increasingly used for performing those print jobs that would have been typically performed using screen printing, flexography, or offset lithography.
Flexography
With this type of printing, the image that is to be printed comes on a printing plate made out of rubber. The printing plate is covered in ink and the image from this is transferred over and on to the printing surface. These surfaces can include anything from metal and plastic to cellophane and various other materials. This type of printing is commonly used for the purpose of labels, packaging, and some times even newspapers.
Screen Printing
The name of this kind of gives the working of this type of printing away. A screen is covered in a mesh like fabric that is none permeable and so when ink is put on it, it comes through it and onto what ever surface that is being printed onto. The benefit of using this technique is that the surface being printed onto does not simply have to be flat and it can be made up of anything from metal, paper, and glass to textiles, ceramics, and wood. However, over recent years, this technique has been replaced by the more modern technique of digital printing.
Gravure
This is sometimes also referred to as rotogravure and is a printing technique that sees the image engraved onto a cylinder for printing. The printing cylinder is covered in ink and then is transferred onto the paper. This printing technique is used in those instances where high volumes are required, such as packaging, magazines, and newspapers. However, over recent years, this technique has started to lose some of the market share for the purpose of publication printing to flexography.
Offset Lithography
Made out of aluminium, a printing plate which features an image of the content that is to be printed. Once the plate is covered in ink, it is only the image part that keeps hold of it. The image is then transferred from off of the plate and on to a rubber blanket, before printing on to the surface. This can be done on to surfaces that include cardboard, plastic, paper etc. However, they have to be completely flat services.
Today, offset lithography is one of the most widely used types of printing for things such as posters, corrugated board, stationery, newspapers, and books. However, there has been a trend of seeing promotional products printing going over to digital printing whilst packaging printing is using flexography.
Other Printing Process
There are a number of other printing techniques that have not been mentioned above as they are not as popular. These include:
Heat Transfer Printing - via the use or an inkjet printer, a special paper is produced , with the print then transferred onto another surface via pressure and heat. This technique is often used for ironing on decorative patches to pieces of clothing and other garments.
Pad Printing - this is a technique that is used for printing on to surfaces that are three dimensional or very small in size, such as gadgets, pens, and watch dials.
Block Printing - similar to potato printing (a fun activity done by kids), this technique sees wooden blocks that have been hand carved and dipped into ink, pressed on to the printing surface. Other blocks are then used in order to add more colors. Despite it being a really labour intense and slow process, block printing is still used in many oriental countries for printing on to fabrics.
Thermography - not strictly a printing process, thermography is actually more of a finishing process. It makes lettering seem to appear raised upon the printed side of a sheet of paper and is often used for letterheads, wedding invitations, business cards, and other pieces of stationery in order to add a decorative/intricate element to it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.