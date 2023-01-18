There is no doubt the significant growth in bitcoin investment over the last several years. Even though Bitcoin was the catalyst, investors are now seeking opportunities in other cryptocurrency markets. Among the most common is Ethereum.
When asked, "What is Ethereum?"
The first point must necessarily include defining Ethereum. Many would agree that Ethereum has expanded Bitcoin's functionality by being an improvement on the original blockchain system, and this is why it was developed. Ethereum was specifically designed with smart contracts in mind. Smart contracts, for the uninitiated, are immutable, decentralized agreements written in blockchain code.
Vitalik Buterin originally suggested this money in 2013, and a beta version was launched in 2015. Almost $18 million worth of bitcoin was raised in 2014 to fund the growth of Ethereum. Ethereum's blockchain is built using a Turing-complete programming language that can execute smart contracts concurrently across all nodes, allowing for verifiable consensus to be reached without the need for any kind of centralized legal system, judge, court, or other trusted third party.
According to the Ethereum website, you may use this money for trading, securing, decentralizing, or even encoding anything you can think of. To represent financial agreements like coupon-paying bonds, swaps, or options contracts, the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) may execute "smart contracts."
It may also serve as a reliable escrow when buying expensive things, executing bets and wagers, completing employment contracts, running a legal decentralized gaming operation, and more. These are but a few of the many potential applications of smart contracts. In light of this, the future of Ethereum seems promising.
To what end has Ethereum's success made it a favorite among investors?
Having defined Ethereum, we can now examine the five most important factors contributing to its meteoric rise in popularity:
First, the capacity to use smart contracts
When discussing the advantages of Ethereum, there is only one place to start, and this article would previously touched on it: the smart contract capacity of this cryptocurrency.
Ethereum is a distributed computing platform that was developed for the execution of smart contracts and other types of applications that do not rely on a central authority. Ether is the platform's native coin.
As the Ethereum blockchain could execute smart contracts that will power DApps (decentralized apps), such as NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and DeFi (decentralized financial infrastructure), world is witnessing real-world use cases emerge and maintain value (decentralized finance).
DeFi
The first trigger that is quite optimistic for Ethereum is DeFi. Since it is the backbone of the decentralized financial industry, Ethereum is often used interchangeably with other cryptocurrencies.
DApps
DApps, or decentralized applications, are smart contracts designed for frequent and narrowly focused usage. More than three thousand decentralized applications (DApps) were live on Ethereum as of June 2022, with that figure steadily rising.
As a comparison, the total number of DApps deployed on all other general-purpose blockchain platforms in the world is less than half of this amount.
Industry watchdog DappRader estimates that by 2020, the top 10 DApps will have processed 90% of all blockchain transactions.
Supply that reduces inflation
The disinflationary supply that Ethereum provides is another factor in its rising popularity. Due to its limited production of 21 million coins, Bitcoin is seen as a hedge against inflation as well as a reliable means of preserving purchasing power.
In this respect, Ethereum is distinct from Bitcoin. There will never be a shortage of Ethereum, but the annual supply can only increase so much via the mining process. This eliminates the possibility that bitcoin's increased value is attributable to the currency's perceived scarcity.
Ethereum's supply grows in step with the disinflationary process, which will evolve as the network develops.
The generation of Ethereum blocks has been drastically altered under the new architecture. Instead of receiving a reward for each block they create, miners will be paid a transaction fee for validating smart contracts and transactions.
Scalability and quickness
The scalability & speed of Ethereum is additional factors to think about in addition to the ones been already discussed. There are two primary ways in which Ethereum is apart from Bitcoin.
A proof-of-stake protocol
Ethereum's success may be attributed in part to its Proof-of-stake design. Ethereum's transition from a proof-of-work approach, like Bitcoin's, to a proof-of-stake one, is drawing a lot of attention and therefore is likely to increase demand for the token.
This is crucial because it will significantly alter the current incentives structure. Nothing in the current proof-of-work approach encourages cooperation, and there are no penalties for malevolent activity.
In conclusion, Ethereum's immense popularity
Finally, here is some background on Ethereum, and some of the reasoning for its widespread adoption. It's not hard to understand why Ethereum is booming at the moment, what with its smart contract capabilities, its speed, and its scalability.
