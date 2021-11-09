Did you know that Kentucky’s living costs are lower than the US average? With the average home price being $123,200, it’s no surprise that Kentucky is home to over 4 million people. What’s more, according to the Department of Numbers, the average gross rent was just $743 in 2019.
Major cities within Kentucky include Louisville, Lexington, Frankfurt, and Bowling Green, all of which offer a bustling community and plenty of shops and restaurants to keep you entertained.
If that isn’t attractive enough, let’s take a delve into Kentucky’s real estate market and take a look at some of the current homes on offer as well as some notable trends and statistics.
Market Trends
The average home in Kentucky is on the market for around $171,052, and homes spend an average of 54 days on the market.
Currently, as of November 2021, homes are being sold 17 days quicker at selling prices $11,584 higher than the annual average. Now more than ever is a great time to be selling your home as these benefits often change per month.
If you had a budget of $300,000 to buy a home, this could get you approximately 2,053 square feet in Louisville and 1,908 in Lexington. Lexington housing costs are 15.4% more expensive than Louisville housing costs, and whilst they are only 78 miles away from each other, there is much more of an urban vibe in Louisville.
Kentucky Real Estate
In Kentucky, you can purchase plots of land from $1,000 all the way to lavish $13.9mn properties. Although Kentucky home values have gone up 12.5% over the past year, the cost of living is significantly lower than the US average.
In a recent survey by HousingIQ, 32% of realtors are expecting houses to sell faster over the next 12 months, with a further 40% expecting increased sales to first-time home buyers.
Louisville Real Estate
Louisville, Kentucky’s biggest city, was founded on the Ohio River in 1778 and is home to over 600,000 people.
Louisville is known for being one of the least affordable cities in Kentucky, along with Bowling Green, Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, and Richmond-Berea. However, you can still find some hidden gems at affordable prices - it just depends on the type of property you are after.
A plot of land will cost you around $9000, with a 3 bed property being as cheap as $10,230! The most expensive property, being a 4 bed, 6 bath home will set you back $3,500,000.
It’s worth checking out the dozens of Louisville homes for sale. This will give you an idea of the budget you’ll need to purchase a property in this region.
Lexington Real Estate
Lexington is best known for its horse breeding and is otherwise titled as the ‘Horse Capital of the World’. It is also the heart of the state's Bluegrass region.
Perhaps known for being one the more expensive parts of Kentucky, a plot of land will offer you a starting price of around $14,900, whilst you can buy a luxury 3 bed, 4 bath property for $6,900,000.
With Lexington being one of Kentucky’s biggest cities, you can expect restaurants, shops, and great nightlife right on your doorstep.
Conclusion
Kentucky’s real estate market definitely has lots on offer. It’s a place where you’re sure to find friendly people and a great community. Not only do you get affordable living, but Kentucky is home to some of the most unique state parks in the nation. You can even start your days off right by doing a bit of Yoga in the Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.