In 1895, when a young Italian named Gugliemo Marconi first discovered and invented the "wireless telegraph," now called "the radio," it was just the beginning of everything in broadcasting and communication media. Radio has always been a medium for communication, even before it was used for entertainment purposes.
But how much do you know about radio when it comes to broadcasting history? What role did it play during the world's crucial times? Let us discover more about the radio and its rich contribution to broadcasting history.
The Beginnings Of Radio Broadcasting
After Marconi invented the wireless telegraph, radio communication has been used by naval ships. This is to solely communicate with other ships and land stations. However, with the unceasing developments of technology, radio broadcasting evolved and developed from regular radio communication.
The news had rapidly spread when the technology was finally developed. Many amateur radio operators filled the airwaves, broadcasting important news within range. It was then that the government imposed proper regulations for radio operators to acquire a license to operate.
But this is also so that the government can shut them down when necessary. Shutting down of radio stations was prevalent during the peak of World War I because of the probability of radio operators tapping and interfering in the military use of radio.
The first radio station that was given a license to operate by the government was the Westinghouse Company. The Westinghouse Company created the KDKA based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Alongside this, in accordance and compliance to RCA (Radio Corporation Agreements), it was only AT&T who were able to toll and chain broadcasts. Also, AT&T was the very first company to release a radio advertisement in 1923.
At the same time in Britain in 1922, broadcasting started with the British Broadcasting Company, also known as BBC, situated in London. As time passed by, radio has become the means of communication and broadcasting medium in the U.S. and the U.K. It has also been a source of entertainment, with families gathering in front of the radio and listening to programs aired by different stations- a common occurrence in various American households at that time.
The Role of Radio Broadcasting In the World’s History
Ever since radio broadcasting started, its sole purpose was to serve the public by delivering reliable information and keeping all its listeners updated with the community and nation's current situation. This means that different radio broadcasting stations must deliver even the most sensitive news to make sure that the public is aware and alert with their surroundings.
Here are some of the world's major events that radio broadcasting played a crucial role in.
World War I and World War II
During these struggling times, radio broadcasting played a crucial and vital role in keeping the public informed and updated with the current situation of the war.
It was during World War I when the radio was in its early days. Radio back then was solely used for communications and was perceived as an invaluable tool to eliminate the need for a physical messenger. Because of this new development, communications became faster, which significantly affected the outcome of the war. However, after the first world war, the next war progressed.
Like in World War I, radio journalists and broadcasters played an essential role in news dissemination during World War II. It was also the time when radio broadcasting proved itself to the public by delivering reliable information that the people can put their trust into.
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) played the biggest role during this time, with the company built and prepared to go against Hitler and the rest of Germany. It was one tough war both in the field and in news broadcasting.
Radio propaganda was imminent, spreading different versions of truths, deception, lies, and controversies of each country that partook in the war. However, history saw devastation when the BBC headquarters was included in the Blitz, causing massive damages and countless deaths.
Press Freedom Attacks Reported From Radio Stations in Portland
World War I and World War II was just the beginning of radio broadcasting's major role in world history. Before, bomb strikes affected and hurt many journalists. Now, at present times, the same physical affliction still persists, albeit done differently. This time, attacks on press freedom are more prevalent.
Can you still remember the wave of news broadcasting the Black Lives Matter protest in Portland, Oregon? Endless attacks on press freedom were broadcasted from the top 10 radio stations in Portland. Portland, known as the country's whitest city, became the focal point of the controversy after George Floyd's death.
During these times, journalists were divided by their color and race. It was considered one of the toughest times for African-American broadcasters and journalists who were doing their job and covering the protests.
Radio Is More Than Just News Broadcasting
We always perceived that radio's main purpose to the public is to deliver information, weather updates, traffic situations, and other knowledgeable sources to keep everyone updated. But we got it all wrong. Radio is more than just news broadcasting; it is also a means of entertainment for others.
After the prime years of World War II and during the Great Depression, radios were a focal point in various American households. Popular variety shows, comedy stints, musical performances, and interviews are done over the radio that became the source of entertainment by many families. This practice has been carried over in today's modern age, where people wait for prestige dramas to be played on air.
Takeaway
Radio broadcasting has evolved through the years. From a simple tool of communication, it is now regarded as a valuable means of spreading news and keeping the public informed. Radio broadcasting has been through the toughest of times, faced major world history, and even various attacks to press freedom. However, radio broadcasting will continue to deliver its purpose and serve the public. It created a rich history right when it started, and it will continue to be a part of the world's major history in the years to come.
