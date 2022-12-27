In 2019, approximately 486 unintentional shooting deaths occurred in the United States. Although these types of preventable deaths receive media attention after large-scale scenarios and occur rarely, they still happen too often.

Whenever you own a firearm, you need to practice basic firearm safety anytime you plan to be around one. Staying informed and preparing yourself ahead acts as a helpful guide to your safety if you ever plan to handle a firearm.

