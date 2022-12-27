In 2019, approximately 486 unintentional shooting deaths occurred in the United States. Although these types of preventable deaths receive media attention after large-scale scenarios and occur rarely, they still happen too often.
Whenever you own a firearm, you need to practice basic firearm safety anytime you plan to be around one. Staying informed and preparing yourself ahead acts as a helpful guide to your safety if you ever plan to handle a firearm.
Read on!
Handling a Firearm Responsibly
Always point the barrel of the gun in a safe direction, away from yourself and others. Always make sure the firearm is unloaded and the gun safety is on. Be sure to store all firearms safely. This includes unloaded firearms, with the ammunition stored in a separate, secure container.
Never rely on the safety of a firearm as your sole means of protection; a firearm should be seen as a tool used to defend yourself and others in case of a dire emergency. Responsible handling of a firearm will help ensure the safe use of the firearm and create a safer environment for all.
Ensuring Accurate Target Acquisition
When it is time to shoot, make sure to use the appropriate stance and grip, keep the firearm pointed in a safe direction, stay focused on the target, and pull the trigger gently and smoothly.
Doing these things will help to improve accuracy, reduce recoil, and protect from injury. After firing the weapon, always remember to check the target to make sure it was accurately hit and to practice follow-through.
Personal Protective Gear
To ensure proper and safe gun handling, everyone handling firearms should be dressed appropriately. This includes wearing eye and ear protection, such as shooting glasses and earmuffs, while shooting.
Clothing should also be form-fitting to ensure that it doesn't snag on firearm parts or get tangled up with the firearm’s mechanics. This also applies to any belt loops and or drawstrings, which should be tucked away to avoid entanglement.
Safe Storage of Firearms
For firearm storage, it is important to make sure they are kept away from unauthorized users, especially children. Store firearms in a locked safe and unload them before storage. If a key-lock safe is used, store the key separately and away from the safe.
Ammunition should also be stored separately and away from the firearm to reduce the risk of unauthorized access. For maximum security, consider using a trigger or integral locking device on the firearm.
Ammunition Selection
When selecting the right ammunition like a380 ammofor your firearm, it is important to read all firearm safety warnings and labels and to use only ammunition that has been certified and approved by the firearm manufacturer. While selecting, it is also important to choose the correct size and caliber of ammunition.
Explore Firearm Safety Today
Firearms can be deadly and should not be taken lightly. Knowing the important facts regarding firearm safety can significantly decrease the risk of a tragic accident.
Make sure to always follow the basic rules of firearm safety when handling a gun, including the use of eye and ear protection, proper cleaning and storage, and never pointing the gun at anyone.
For more reads aside from gun handling, visit our main blog.
