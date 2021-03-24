Link building is one of the oldest and best marketing techniques in the book. It may be a little dry to start, but once you see some promising results, your digital marketing can skyrocket intensely. However, it's not about the number of links anymore; if that's what you intended, it's all about the quality of the links.
You don't need to stress but plan out the journey step by step for easier follow and implementation. Or choose a more straightforward yet effective path of trusting an outreach agency like GlobexOutreach to handle your chore.
After content creation and SEO, your link building can be the top performer in helping you achieve a good ranking in Google. After all, Google's number one way of ranking a website is through the links it contains.
We have done you a solid in this area and defined all the steps you need to take to shape a link building and outreaching strategy. All you have to do is stay determined and keep a steady pace. And most importantly, read this blog to the end!
Define Your Sites SEO
Before going down to individual bloggers and getting their consent for publishing your content on their blogs, you need to establish your own website. You need to make sure your content is well written, and the SEO is nicely implemented.
Your site should be complete with relevant keywords so that when the blogger accesses your site, they like what they see, the leads as well. This SEO exercise will also help you write better guest posts for your bloggers with the learning curve that you achieve.
Moreover, you need that organic traffic of yours that isn't possible with another technique in digital marketing than SEO. Only after adding internal links and keywords, move on to getting quality links for backlinking.
Source: MOZ
Find Relevant and Quality Sites
Now the real work starts. Instead of blankly and aimlessly sending out pitches to linking sites, it'd be better to have a plan and process of reaching out.
Come up with a thorough list of all the sites that are all high quality and provide value to your brand users. You can use a tool like Ahrefs for any keywords relating to your site and competing domains that rank high for them.
Narrow down your list with the following
Similar blog niche
DA of your liking (not below 40)
Blog structure
Audience
Once you have assigned all these points to your list of blogger sites, you can quickly narrow your list to the ones you can easily spend on without wasting your money and get responses. This list should help you build faithful relationships with your chosen bloggers to keep getting a good amount of leads.
Match Your Audience
Getting to know the audience of the bloggers that you pick is essential for how they react. As satisfying the blogger is your primary goal, it is the same for them with their audience. So think of the audience well before writing your pitch blog.
If you know your audience already, you will have no problem writing content. However, if the blogger's website has more classes of audiences than yours, you can gain from them by attracting them to your site as well.
However, if the audience is out of your expertise, you can pitch for your type of audience only if the blogger allows or find other sites. Make sure you provide value to your new audiences as well and help them convert to your site.
Provide High-Quality Content
The internet marketing game mainly revolves around content, and its quality in terms of value, relevance, and engagement is what helps you rank higher. For this reason, you must follow the best practices and create engaging structures for your content.
Create content for your bloggers better than what is already on your site. These guest posts must be high quality and include your link in the most discrete way possible – bloggers aren't fans of including your company name.
Add high DA links to your blogs, images, and infographics to entice the audience deeply.
Most importantly, your blogs should have a similar voice to the site and its popular content. They shouldn't be similar and provide a creative and problem-solving touch to a topic already introduced. Guest blogging can be a great tool if used wisely and adequately, so ensure to write authoritative ones.
Pitch Expertly
What's all the wait about? If you've created all the data and targeted bloggers to reach out to, start doing it. Start by making the best email you have ever created to appeal to someone and add creativity to the regular 'ignored' pitches people would usually send to them.
Exhibit command in your reaching out and go in prepared with the extensive reach of the blogger website. Tell them about your company and the service you can supply, whether a one-time evergreen post or a roundup blog post. Then switch to admiration talk on their content or an article to get their attention.
The crucial step is to identify a problem in the site's blog or a new item you can present. The chances are that they will take your offer from there. If not, you can send a follow-up email or a different, better proposal for their guest post.
However, if the rejection fear is taking a toll on you, you can simply test out your blogger and feel out how they sense your company. Don't include your aim of guest blogging for them; just make the email similar to a greeting.
Fulfill Blogger Objectives
When you're assigned the demanding task of writing guest posts for a blogger, it's essential to know the requirements provided by them. At least follow all the requisites in the first dozen posts, no matter how extensive they are. Never let your blogger find out rash mistakes, including grammar or spelling.
Proofread your posts several times to ensure that the objectives have been taken care of. Your anchor text should also fit right in naturally using natural words or phrases.
Advertise
While social media is a great place to keep up with your with trends and like your favorite content, you can leverage it to get valuable backlinks to your posts. If your business is on social media, it can get a good amount of engagements with your link as well.
Put up all your latest posts and highly designed graphics to bring in bloggers and have them asking for your link to turn the tables. However, your content has to be really good, definitive, and provide clear CTAs to reach that height.
Build Long Term Interactions
Another technique for getting promising bloggers to promote your brand is through sites and forums that include bloggers and businesses from around the world. Generally, the blogger has a content need, and the business that supplies the best answers wins to feature on their blog.
This is an excellent way of communicating with potential bloggers of your niche and creating good relations with them to keep providing you opportunities. You also get to acquire valuable information on the trends and news into the content or your business' industry to act accordingly.
Even with the other method, you must keep tabs on your blogger and remember to have a productive conversation and follow up every once a week to keep the relationship healthy.
Expert Tricks
Replace Bokken Links
A good trick while outreaching is that you take advantage of the already created content on various high authority websites with broken links, unlinked mentions, and outdated blogs, and so on. You can use these glitches to your own advantage and add fresh blogs and links to replace broken or outdated ones.
You can do this by reaching out to the blogger with the impractical link or blog to their site and present a solution. The link or blog may or may not be yours, but ensure to get permission first before writing the content.
Search Without 'Guest Post' Tags
You are not restricted to pitch out only to websites with guest post facilities. This practice can even limit you to post on the best high-authority sites. Reach out to every website that falls on your radar and sent out pitches they won't reject.
Even go for directory blogs. But ensure to publish on high quality ones or else don't as it can ruin your rating.
Conclusion
Link building is an effective technique for your brand and its popularity without having to spend substantial dollars. But the game can be tricky if you're not closely following Google's terms on the best practices. In this context, ensure to remove bad backlinks instantly from your site using a tool to know and refrain from buying backlinks as much as possible. Doing these will not only help you follow the rules but get the right kind of audience that converts and purchases.
