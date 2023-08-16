Stocking products is not enough. You need to launch and promote your product, or else you will miss out on many opportunities or have to deal with low sales. Luckily, you can shine and achieve high sales for a retailer with back-to-school products using the right marketing strategy. 

Carefully Select the Products

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription