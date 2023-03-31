Agoverse, a blockchain-based platform, has launched a new multi-vendor marketplace for the agricultural industry sector, providing a secure and transparent way for farmers, manufacturers, and retailers to connect and do business. According to Treasurer Christine Van Allen, "Agoverse's innovative platform is helping to drive growth and prosperity in the agricultural industry."
Vendors can use Agoverse to create their own online stores and showcase their products and services to a global audience. The platform offers a range of features to help vendors manage their stores, including secure payments, shipping options, and order tracking.
In addition to the marketplace, Agoverse has also developed a unique blockchain advertising metaverse that allows advertisers to create immersive and interactive ads for the agricultural industry. CTO Preska Thomas states, "Agoverse's blockchain technology ensures that our advertising metaverse is secure, transparent, and tamper-proof, providing a new level of trust for advertisers and their target audience."
Agoverse's President, Bryan Candelaria, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to offer a unique and innovative solution for the agricultural industry." CEO, Matthew Candelaria adds, "Our multi-vendor marketplace provides a secure and transparent platform for vendors to do business, while our blockchain advertising metaverse offers a new way for advertisers to reach their audience."
Agoverse is committed to supporting the agricultural industry and creating new opportunities for growth and innovation, as stated by Kevin Finn, President of Business Operations in Indiana. With its range of features and unique blockchain technology, Agoverse is poised to become a leading platform for the agricultural industry sector.
For more information about Agoverse and its multi-vendor marketplace and blockchain advertising metaverse, please visit the Agoverse website atwww.agoverse.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.