Agoverse, a blockchain-based platform, has launched a new multi-vendor marketplace for the agricultural industry sector, providing a secure and transparent way for farmers, manufacturers, and retailers to connect and do business. According to Treasurer Christine Van Allen, "Agoverse's innovative platform is helping to drive growth and prosperity in the agricultural industry."

Vendors can use Agoverse to create their own online stores and showcase their products and services to a global audience. The platform offers a range of features to help vendors manage their stores, including secure payments, shipping options, and order tracking.

