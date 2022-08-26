Maybe you refuse to switch to an all-electric version of the most popular pickup in the U.S., the Ford F-150. Armed with a powerful 5.0L, V8 engine and additional add-ons like a digital infotainment system, USB ports, and desk for making it a portable office on wheels, a spray-on bed liner, and tough-as-nails bed cover engineered specifically for a Ford F-150, the truck is an unbeatable force on the open road and/or a construction job site. 

But whether you like it or not, the electric revolution is here, and the new all-electric version (EV) of the F-150 is said to be picking up where the old gas model left off. According to a new report, the EV revolution will need pickups on their side if they truly win over the U.S. market. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription