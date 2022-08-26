Maybe you refuse to switch to an all-electric version of the most popular pickup in the U.S., the Ford F-150. Armed with a powerful 5.0L, V8 engine and additional add-ons like a digital infotainment system, USB ports, and desk for making it a portable office on wheels, a spray-on bed liner, and tough-as-nailsbed cover engineered specifically for a Ford F-150, the truck is an unbeatable force on the open road and/or a construction job site.
But whether you like it or not, the electric revolution is here, and the new all-electric version (EV) of the F-150 is said to be picking up where the old gas model left off. According to a new report, the EV revolution will needpickupson their side if they truly win over the U.S. market.
In terms of sales, the Ford F-150 is the most popular pickup in America and is by far the Ford company’s bestseller. This is what makes the introduction of theF-150 Lightningone of the most anticipated new-vehicle debuts of the year, or so says Motor1.com.
The GMC Hummer EV and the Rivian R1T are said to be “glitzier options” that threatens to take some of the light out of the Lightning, but the F-150 EV remains a tough-as-nailed utilitarian vehicle that is especially handy on a construction job site or the family farm.
In terms of looks, the Lightning looks like its combustion brother. Says Motor1.com, upon testing the Rivian R1T, along with several other EV pickups, those who witnessed the trial mostly ignored the Lightning EV, other than one person who was jogging past and issued a thumbs up. This is because the Lightning design hasn't changed, and only its power mode is different.
However, one difference between old and new is a lightbar that connects the front headlamps, turning it into a single "illuminated element." Because the truck runs on electricity, the grill is sealed, which helps greatly with aerodynamics. Slats in the lower intake are engineered to assist with cooling the battery engine while reducing drag, similar to the Mustang Mach-E automobile.
The test vehicle was said to possess 20-inch allows gray wheels that were fashioned with an aerodynamic design. Since the pickup was painted Rapid Red, the dark wheels complimented the overall color scheme. According to Motor1.com, the only other aspect of the F-150 Lightning that gave away its EV power system was a blue “Lightning” wordmark glued to the truck’s bed panel. Plus, there’s the missing exhaust pipe you normally find under the combustion truck’s back end.
As for the cabin interior, Ford’s designers held true to what many in the industry considered a "winning formula." Straightforward, if not simple, the interior comes with a fold-out flat work surface, making the space a portable office. Sections of wood trim are attached to the dash and the door panels.
However, black material is said to be the dominant color on the inside. The black is there for a reason since it will likely stand up to the punishment construction workers, farmers, and similar trades will dish out over the years.
There is said to be one add-on option that will make a major difference in price when purchasing a Ford F-150 Lightning. That is the extended range battery pack. The increase in overall driving range will not only cost you an extra $10K, but it commits you to the Lariat Equipment Group, which provides servicing and parts for the truck.
For those who anticipate traveling long distances for their work and/or pleasure, the upgrade in the battery is said to be worth the money. However, Ford has managed to pack in other “goodies” with the standard package, such as a Change Station Pro. The charger will enable 80-amp charging at your home along with Intelligent Power Backup.
One interesting fact is that the Lightning potentially doubles as a generator should your home lose power during an outage and/or a severe storm. But you need to hire a certified electrician to make the modifications to the EV engine to create the generator.
Also standard is the 12-inch touchscreen. Ford’s Sync 4 infotainment system features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The display is easy to use with a rapid response time. However, says Motor1.com, some of the important controls on the Lightning are hidden at the bottom of the dash, meaning you need to take your eyes off the road to access them.
