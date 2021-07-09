Brief History Of American Chocolate Industry
The first use of chocolate started in Mesoamerica around 450 BC and it was used in the form of a beverage. The cacao beans were valued so much that they were used as a currency. Chocolate beans were first discovered by Europeans in the 16th century. It marked a new beginning in the production of chocolate from cacao beans. The Europeans added sugar to the chocolate mixture and the rest is history.
The production of chocolate in the USA began in 1765 when a physician Dr. James Baker opened a chocolate factory in New England, Massachusetts. The Baker’s Chocolate Company produced chocolate hard cakes that were used by locals to make hot chocolate. The use of chocolate as a drink was seen as patriotic because it could not be taxed by the colonialists.
The invention of the conching machine and other chocolate-making mechanisms in Europe helped the US chocolate industry as well. One such example is Hershey's which was established in 1893 and started a new era of American sweets.
Today, almost 50 chocolate companies exist in the US and they all have numerous offerings for chocoholic people. These companies include Hershey’s, Mars, Ghirardelli, and Walter Baker’s to name a few.
The Chocolate Gift Hampers
Chocolate gift hampers are a new niche in the gift industry. They offer plenty of choices and the experience is tailored around chocolates. Chocolate gift hampers exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic because they can be easily delivered to anyone, anywhere especially when you cannot visit them.
You can customize your chocolate gift hamper with a collection of different chocolates. Depending on the occasion you can choose premium chocolates or other types of sweets. The availability of chocolates from popular American brands such as Hershey’s, Reese, and Beuno in chocolate hampers has also made them an attractive choice.
Another thing worth noting is that chocolate gift hampers are easy on the pocket. They do not feel like an afterthought while providing value for money. They can be personalized so you do not have to worry about items that you do not want. Additionally, they come with a gift card that you can fill out with a heartfelt note and make the recipient special.
Chocolate gift hampers are designed with premium quality wicker baskets so the gift does not feel inexpensive or a cheap knock-off. These handcrafted baskets reflect a sense of quality, authenticity, and creativity.
Last but not the least, chocolate gift hampers can be the least expected gift, and if you give it to anyone it will surely stand out because most other gifts they get will be repetitive and boring.
Some things you are recommended to do when buying a chocolate gift hamper is that you should choose the wrapping paper according to the occasion or the person you are giving it to. Remember these gift hampers can be given without any reason - so when you take a chocolate gift hamper to a family dinner try to include a bar of chocolate or sweets for each member.
You Can Find Them At
The Awesome Hamper Co.UK has the most sophisticated collection of these chocolate gift hampers. You can surely find a hamper for every occasion on their website.
