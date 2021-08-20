It’s not hyperbole to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically altered the fabric of American life. In 2020, the coronavirus claimed approximately 375,000 lives in the United States alone. The domestic and global economies both took a significant hit. With vaccinations providing a light at the end of the tunnel, Americans are taking stock as the dust settles, and what they’re finding might come as a surprise.
Though COVID-19 caused losses in many industries, such as travel and hospitality, it boosted adjacent industries, particularly associated with moving. While you may expect that COVID-19 would keep high-risk populations in place indefinitely, this new normal has catalyzed drastic lifestyle changes for many Americans. For example, increased opportunities for remote work and the post-pandemic housing boom mean that Americans can now live virtually anywhere, and many have seized the opportunity.
With more U.S. citizens than ever heading for greener pastures, the moving and car transportation industries have noticed a significant uptick in business. Why? Not only are these professional movers and car shipping experts essential players in the run-of-the-mill long-distance move, these car transportation services offer a social-distance-friendly alternative to cross-country travel. Because the average long-distance road trip is packed with pitstops and pathogen-ridden, high-touch areas (i.e., gas stations, motels, fast-food restaurants), it’s in a relocating family’s best interest to opt for professional car shipping services.
While it may seem counterintuitive to move hundreds or even thousands of miles during a time when most are confined to the square footage of a house, it’s not without good reason. Zillow estimates that 11% of Americans moved during the pandemic, and below are three compelling reasons why the 11% took the plunge.
Remote work opportunities
Back in March of 2020, state and federal mandates incentivized any business that could conduct operations remotely to do so. As life gradually returns to normal in 2021, many companies are keeping to the remote work standard, with some employees even refusing to return to the office.
Though remote work began to keep everyone in place, the new standard has invited many to move around. No longer chained to their desks or their employers’ cities, remote work has empowered employees to bring their livelihood with them into new states and even countries. Said differently, remote work has asked workers, “Where would you live if work wasn’t an issue?” And many workers have answered: somewhere else.
Going back to school
As seen with the 2008 financial crash, Americans are going back to school in droves after the COVID-19 recession. In particular, Americans are going for graduate degrees like a Master’s in hopes of keeping up with the ever-tightening job market competition.
While many colleges and universities will be remote for 2021, many still are opening their doors to new students. Going to graduate school in person can provide degree-seekers with an edge, a new market, and new connections to expand their job search.
Moving closer to family and friends
The coronavirus pandemic has seen unimaginable losses. With our in-person contact limited and our mortality more visible than ever, it’s easy to see why someone might relocate to be closer to family and friends. There were times during early quarantine when many of us would have happily given up our home states to be close enough to wave at a loved one. While the digital revolution enabled us all to stay in contact, some Americans still feel there’s no substitute for living next door to your best friend or your parents.
Final thoughts
Whether you moved or stayed put, it’s undeniable that COVID-19 has impacted your life in some way. More than anything, it’s helped many to sort out their priorities and remember what matters most. If you’ve been considering a big move during these turbulent times, there may yet be a way to find the light after darkness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.