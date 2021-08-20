It’s not hyperbole to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically altered the fabric of American life. In 2020, the coronavirus claimed approximately 375,000 lives in the United States alone. The domestic and global economies both took a significant hit. With vaccinations providing a light at the end of the tunnel, Americans are taking stock as the dust settles, and what they’re finding might come as a surprise. 

Though COVID-19 caused losses in many industries, such as travel and hospitality, it boosted adjacent industries, particularly associated with moving. While you may expect that COVID-19 would keep high-risk populations in place indefinitely, this new normal has catalyzed drastic lifestyle changes for many Americans. For example, increased opportunities for remote work and the post-pandemic housing boom mean that Americans can now live virtually anywhere, and many have seized the opportunity. 

With more U.S. citizens than ever heading for greener pastures, the moving and car transportation industries have noticed a significant uptick in business. Why? Not only are these professional movers and car shipping experts essential players in the run-of-the-mill long-distance move, these car transportation services offer a social-distance-friendly alternative to cross-country travel. Because the average long-distance road trip is packed with pitstops and pathogen-ridden, high-touch areas (i.e., gas stations, motels, fast-food restaurants), it’s in a relocating family’s best interest to opt for professional car shipping services. 

While it may seem counterintuitive to move hundreds or even thousands of miles during a time when most are confined to the square footage of a house, it’s not without good reason. Zillow estimates that 11% of Americans moved during the pandemic, and below are three compelling reasons why the 11% took the plunge. 

Remote work opportunities 

Back in March of 2020, state and federal mandates incentivized any business that could conduct operations remotely to do so. As life gradually returns to normal in 2021, many companies are keeping to the remote work standard, with some employees even refusing to return to the office

Though remote work began to keep everyone in place, the new standard has invited many to move around. No longer chained to their desks or their employers’ cities, remote work has empowered employees to bring their livelihood with them into new states and even countries. Said differently, remote work has asked workers, “Where would you live if work wasn’t an issue?” And many workers have answered: somewhere else. 

Going back to school 

As seen with the 2008 financial crash, Americans are going back to school in droves after the COVID-19 recession. In particular, Americans are going for graduate degrees like a Master’s in hopes of keeping up with the ever-tightening job market competition. 

While many colleges and universities will be remote for 2021, many still are opening their doors to new students. Going to graduate school in person can provide degree-seekers with an edge, a new market, and new connections to expand their job search. 

Moving closer to family and friends 

The coronavirus pandemic has seen unimaginable losses. With our in-person contact limited and our mortality more visible than ever, it’s easy to see why someone might relocate to be closer to family and friends. There were times during early quarantine when many of us would have happily given up our home states to be close enough to wave at a loved one. While the digital revolution enabled us all to stay in contact, some Americans still feel there’s no substitute for living next door to your best friend or your parents. 

Final thoughts

Whether you moved or stayed put, it’s undeniable that COVID-19 has impacted your life in some way. More than anything, it’s helped many to sort out their priorities and remember what matters most. If you’ve been considering a big move during these turbulent times, there may yet be a way to find the light after darkness. 

