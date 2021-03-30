The theory behind Contracts for Difference may seem simple to you from the very beginning. However, the reality comes when you finally open a real CFD trading account online. Your first impression can be quite negative as you might be easily confused by the new interfaces. This guide by investous.com CFD experts will help you get ready to enter your new CFD trading account stress-free.
Essential Elements
No matter which provider you choose, it has to provide you with a set of essential features, including:
Real-time charts for all the supported markets – this is a primary feature that demonstrates the negative and positive movements of all the available underlying assets. Using a finder, you can quickly search for the needed product and control it.
Position controls and indicators – this panel can be designed differently but should include position monitoring, sell and buy limits, and quick controls for closing the position appropriately. In most cases, you can also open multiple tabs with dynamic charts to control multiple positions simultaneously.
Analytics – a good provider always struggles to stay on top of the news, analyze them adequately, and provide the customers with the most reliable outcomes. Of course, it’s not wise to rely on a single source of information, but having a high-quality integrated analytics service is very convenient. The more information you can withdraw from the provider, the more trust it deserves.
Research – it’s very important to have quick research tools to receive an instant overview of certain products before opening a position.
Real-time account statistics – things that always should be on top include the total amount of capital available for trades, the total account value, the margin available, margin utilization, update indicator,
Stops – your broker must provide automatic stops to help you minimize losses. Always remember William O’Neil’s words that letting the losses grow in hopes that the situation stabilizes is the most serious mistake an investor can make. Make sure the stops are available on the platform and learn how to utilize them. As a result, you will be ready for maximal possible losses and save a lot of time for a new cycle.
Education
Not all CFD trading platforms offer educational materials, but this option would be extremely helpful. Use anything you can find on the website as your provider can offer a unique scope with useful platform-specific tips. Here are the educational materials you should be looking for:
Videos
PDFs
Courses (free or paid)
User forums
Books
Online guides
Podcasts by brokers and industry leaders
Start With a Demo
As successful trading requires you to be familiar with the toolset you are using, it’s essential to run a demo account on your provider platform. This will help you get used to the interface and learn all the hidden features, shortcuts, and tricks. As a result, you will lose less money while gaining experience in the real market. Try to make as many mistakes as possible and learn how to avoid them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.