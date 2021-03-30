The theory behind Contracts for Difference may seem simple to you from the very beginning. However, the reality comes when you finally open a real CFD trading account online. Your first impression can be quite negative as you might be easily confused by the new interfaces. This guide by investous.com CFD experts will help you get ready to enter your new CFD trading account stress-free.

Essential Elements

No matter which provider you choose, it has to provide you with a set of essential features, including:

  • Real-time charts for all the supported markets – this is a primary feature that demonstrates the negative and positive movements of all the available underlying assets. Using a finder, you can quickly search for the needed product and control it. 

  • Position controls and indicators – this panel can be designed differently but should include position monitoring, sell and buy limits, and quick controls for closing the position appropriately. In most cases, you can also open multiple tabs with dynamic charts to control multiple positions simultaneously. 

  • Analytics – a good provider always struggles to stay on top of the news, analyze them adequately, and provide the customers with the most reliable outcomes. Of course, it’s not wise to rely on a single source of information, but having a high-quality integrated analytics service is very convenient. The more information you can withdraw from the provider, the more trust it deserves.  

  • Research – it’s very important to have quick research tools to receive an instant overview of certain products before opening a position. 

  • Real-time account statistics – things that always should be on top include the total amount of capital available for trades, the total account value, the margin available, margin utilization, update indicator, 

  • Stops – your broker must provide automatic stops to help you minimize losses. Always remember William O’Neil’s words that letting the losses grow in hopes that the situation stabilizes is the most serious mistake an investor can make. Make sure the stops are available on the platform and learn how to utilize them. As a result, you will be ready for maximal possible losses and save a lot of time for a new cycle. 

Education

Not all CFD trading platforms offer educational materials, but this option would be extremely helpful. Use anything you can find on the website as your provider can offer a unique scope with useful platform-specific tips. Here are the educational materials you should be looking for:

  • Videos

  • PDFs

  • Courses (free or paid)

  • User forums

  • Books

  • Online guides

  • Podcasts by brokers and industry leaders

Start With a Demo

As successful trading requires you to be familiar with the toolset you are using, it’s essential to run a demo account on your provider platform. This will help you get used to the interface and learn all the hidden features, shortcuts, and tricks. As a result, you will lose less money while gaining experience in the real market. Try to make as many mistakes as possible and learn how to avoid them. 

 

