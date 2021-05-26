Animal feed manufacturers somehow are focused on short-term issues. These certain issues often include the number of tones produced every week, the number of customers they have, and the downtime they have had this week. It’s just that these short-term issues can motivate manufacturers to further focus on solving problems than pursuing the company’s mission.
But if they only will regularly examine their mission as a company, they’ll have a sense of where they will be going and who they are. It’s something to be curious about knowing the number of organizations that examine their missions. What you’ll often get as a response is that they’re after making a profit. While making a profit is needed to survive a company, it’s still not a single objective to be concerned with.
The strongest mission that animal feed manufacturers should try to accomplish is when feeds are manufactured and formulated. They should seek to provide customers with efficient feed manufacturing delivered to the facilities. The feeds should consistently contain the essential nutrients needed by animals for growth, reproduction, & body maintenance.
Tools Needed in Satisfying the Mission
The following tools are needed by a Thailand animal feed manufacturer in satisfying their mission:
People
Procedures
Machinery
Materials
Feed-Quality Control Programs. These programs must be blended well in delivering feeds containing the essentially needed & formulated nutrients. That’s also to say in their available form while containing the minimum level of toxic substances.
All their programs need to be directed toward meeting the manufacturer specifications of the product. The programs are solidified as a system making sure the right standards are maintained using periodic inspections.
Any good quality feed-control program must contain components of process control, ingredient quality, finished feed quality, & control of toxic substances like pathogenic microorganisms.
The actual procedures and quality-control policies need to be adapted well to meet the needs of every facility.
Quality Ingredient
The ingredients would often account for seventy to ninety percent of the entire cost of feed production. As the feed mills get bigger, the total cost percentage accounted for by the ingredients will also rise. It makes sense to pay attention to the quality of the ingredients. It also likewise needed to focus on the huge portion of the nutrient content variation of the finished feeds. This is as they are traced to the ingredients.
When it means to say quality, it is best defined by different individuals as something “meeting an expectation”, or “fitness for use”, or a “degree of excellence”. It indeed means to say conforming to a standard. While the near-infrared spectrophotometry is utilized by a significant number of manufacturers in determining the fat, protein, moisture, and fiber content of a sample ingredient, many feed manufacturers still do not analyze the use of ingredients.
Most of the manufacturers are still operating based on the supplier histories. In this case, predictability is essential considering respecting feeding ingredients. High-quality ingredients are still predictable. They also are constant in terms of quality. The high-quality ingredients meet expectations as always.
It’s more likely that the main priority in the quality feed production is understanding and defining quality ingredients. The ingredients will often be described in 2 ways. They will be described regarding analytical values. Secondly, they will be described in sensory and physical characteristics. The first one will describe ingredients following the understanding of analytical chemists. The second one will describe the ingredients so that the mill personnel or unloading will make decisions regarding quality ingredients.
The quality programs of feed ingredients should not stop with the sensory or physical definition of quality. This way, they can be considered as obtaining quality ingredients. The quality is used as an ultimate judgment of the quality ingredient. In this sort of objective determination, it’s something like laboratory analysis and testing. The laboratory results should then be made reliable.
In the real sense, the quality ingredient received by an animal feed manufacturer may also begin in the mind of the suppliers. The quality of ingredients received at a facility may also reflect the belief of the suppliers in terms of quality. The very first task required in good feed quality control programs is the design of an approach. This will then communicate your dedication to quality to the ingredient suppliers.
In all these, the commitment to the quality of feeds always begins with the animal feed manufacturer. Your behavior will reflect commitment. Or else, the suppliers will supply the quality of ingredients your actions have meant. Never look for bargains in the feed ingredients. Quality must simply be prioritized and not the price.
Always communicate often with the suppliers regarding the quality. Let them know that you’re aware of the quality product. This will help them in knowing that you care about receiving only high-quality ingredients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.