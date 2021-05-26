Animal feed manufacturers somehow are focused on short-term issues. These certain issues often include the number of tones produced every week, the number of customers they have, and the downtime they have had this week. It’s just that these short-term issues can motivate manufacturers to further focus on solving problems than pursuing the company’s mission.

But if they only will regularly examine their mission as a company, they’ll have a sense of where they will be going and who they are. It’s something to be curious about knowing the number of organizations that examine their missions. What you’ll often get as a response is that they’re after making a profit. While making a profit is needed to survive a company, it’s still not a single objective to be concerned with.

The strongest mission that animal feed manufacturers should try to accomplish is when feeds are manufactured and formulated. They should seek to provide customers with efficient feed manufacturing delivered to the facilities. The feeds should consistently contain the essential nutrients needed by animals for growth, reproduction, & body maintenance.

Tools Needed in Satisfying the Mission

The following tools are needed by a Thailand animal feed manufacturer in satisfying their mission:

  1. People

  2. Procedures

  3. Machinery

  4. Materials

  5. Feed-Quality Control Programs. These programs must be blended well in delivering feeds containing the essentially needed & formulated nutrients. That’s also to say in their available form while containing the minimum level of toxic substances.

All their programs need to be directed toward meeting the manufacturer specifications of the product. The programs are solidified as a system making sure the right standards are maintained using periodic inspections.

Any good quality feed-control program must contain components of process control, ingredient quality, finished feed quality, & control of toxic substances like pathogenic microorganisms.

The actual procedures and quality-control policies need to be adapted well to meet the needs of every facility.

Quality Ingredient

The ingredients would often account for seventy to ninety percent of the entire cost of feed production. As the feed mills get bigger, the total cost percentage accounted for by the ingredients will also rise. It makes sense to pay attention to the quality of the ingredients. It also likewise needed to focus on the huge portion of the nutrient content variation of the finished feeds. This is as they are traced to the ingredients.

When it means to say quality, it is best defined by different individuals as something “meeting an expectation”, or “fitness for use”, or a “degree of excellence”. It indeed means to say conforming to a standard. While the near-infrared spectrophotometry is utilized by a significant number of manufacturers in determining the fat, protein, moisture, and fiber content of a sample ingredient, many feed manufacturers still do not analyze the use of ingredients.

Most of the manufacturers are still operating based on the supplier histories. In this case, predictability is essential considering respecting feeding ingredients. High-quality ingredients are still predictable. They also are constant in terms of quality. The high-quality ingredients meet expectations as always.

It’s more likely that the main priority in the quality feed production is understanding and defining quality ingredients. The ingredients will often be described in 2 ways. They will be described regarding analytical values. Secondly, they will be described in sensory and physical characteristics. The first one will describe ingredients following the understanding of analytical chemists. The second one will describe the ingredients so that the mill personnel or unloading will make decisions regarding quality ingredients.

The quality programs of feed ingredients should not stop with the sensory or physical definition of quality. This way, they can be considered as obtaining quality ingredients. The quality is used as an ultimate judgment of the quality ingredient. In this sort of objective determination, it’s something like laboratory analysis and testing. The laboratory results should then be made reliable.

In the real sense, the quality ingredient received by an animal feed manufacturer may also begin in the mind of the suppliers. The quality of ingredients received at a facility may also reflect the belief of the suppliers in terms of quality. The very first task required in good feed quality control programs is the design of an approach. This will then communicate your dedication to quality to the ingredient suppliers.

In all these, the commitment to the quality of feeds always begins with the animal feed manufacturer. Your behavior will reflect commitment. Or else, the suppliers will supply the quality of ingredients your actions have meant. Never look for bargains in the feed ingredients. Quality must simply be prioritized and not the price.

Always communicate often with the suppliers regarding the quality. Let them know that you’re aware of the quality product. This will help them in knowing that you care about receiving only high-quality ingredients.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription