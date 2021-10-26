Introduction
Sintered plastic is produced by heat-sintering porous polymers like polypropylene and polyethylene together. Sintering makes it possible to produce plastics that have well-defined pore size distributions. Also, these materials have excellent chemical resistance and incredible robustness. This has made sintered plastics to be used in a wide range of applications. Factory-grade sintered plastics have industrial applications like air and water filtration, fragrance emanation, sound attenuation, battery venting, vacuum table beds, and powder fluidization.
For medical applications and life sciences, there is a wide range of polyethylene materials to make the highest-quality components, for instance, PE filter. PE filter is a proprietary sintered plastic that guarantees superior strength and less brittleness than standard polyethylene. The characteristics of these materials, coupled with the elasticity, ensure firm flexibility that allows easy insertion and incredible interference fit that makes it perfect for pharmaceutical product packaging like medicinal bottle vents. Our sintered plastics are precisely manufactured in accordance with current good manufacturing practices in clean and ISO-accredited rooms. Our materials meet USP Class VI and FDA approval for biosafety and biocompatibility.
Applications of Sintered Plastics
Filtration
Sintered plastic materials have a wide range of use in filter applications. This special type of plastic is a perfect material for gas and liquid filtration. The materials have been used in several industries like healthcare where they have delivered optimal filtration solutions. Thanks to their tortuous journey, porous plastics provide excellent depth filtration. Made to different thicknesses and pore sizes, the best porous plastic materials can filter out a huge variety of varying particulate. These materials are also great when it comes to bacterial filtration as well as preventing microbial ingress.
Venting
Sintered porous plastics have excellent venting properties. It is vitally important to allow closed environments for breathing. Key properties that allow for efficient venting include pore size, strength, and airflow. With excellent filtration properties, sintered plastics can offer vents that also go a long way in preventing microbial ingress. This makes porous plastics especially ideal for the medical and pharmaceutical industries.
Absorption
Sintered porous plastic materials are great for fluid transfer and wicking applications. The uniform porosity of these media enables the measured release of a substance, for example, fragrance, drugs, and chemicals. Also, sintering enhances the performance and properties of the materials by chemical alteration of the surface of the material.
Diffusion
The tortuous design of porous plastics ensures that the airflow has an even distribution. High-quality sintered plastic products like PE filters and others have been optimized by controlling pore size and also by ensuring that the density is uniform across the plastic.
Their applications can vary from use in industrial water aeration to inhalation devices in the medical sector. These sparging and diffusion products are bespoke and customized to meet the specific performance requirements.
Media Support
The factory-grade sintered plastic structure is self-supporting and can retain any media without breaking down. Bespoke porous plastics are optimized for pore size and flow characteristics to meet industrial requirements. The media support functionality is a crucial application in several products, for example, in dialysis cartridges and chromatography SPE resins.
Fluidization
Porous plastics are especially useful in the powder handling sector. Featuring a uniform pore structure and regular flow of air from the plenum chamber, fluidization is facilitated on the bed surface or inside of the hopper. We use FDA-approved materials that are suitable for not only pharmaceutical applications, but also food. Also, they offer even area fluidization without any dead spots. Because of their semi-rigid nature, porous plastics are self-supporting, which means they don’t need any external support structures like other felt and canvas media.
Silencing
The silencer made from sintered polyethylene is molded to a high-density polyethylene adapter. Thanks to its tortuous path, sintered porous plastic materials make sure that the airflow must escape out to the atmosphere through expanding via the porous structure. This way, the noise level is kept down. It can reduce the noise level from an unsilenced exhaust port to 60 decibels from 90 decibels when a silencer is used. The noise produced by 90 decibels is equivalent to the noise level that an underground train traveling at a few feet of distance. It is also the danger level that people shouldn’t be exposed to for any period. 60-decibels noise is comparable to a normal conversation had at a distance of three feet or one meter.
Other Applications of Sintered Plastics
The top sintered plastic manufacturers offer a wide range of high-end products that meet customer requirements. Their use extends to the fabrication of materials that comprise shape cutting by means of 2D routing, bonding using heat, automation, ultrasound welding, and adhesives.
Conclusion
Today, sintered porous plastics have found use in ever-growing marketplaces with products offering improved healthcare and also in disease diagnosis and treatment. The sintered, microporous thermoplastics provide solutions that serve applications like the wicking, acoustic dampening, muffling, silencing, absorption & adsorption, barrier protection, diffusion, muting, filtration, venting, aerating and sparging, and fluidization.
Manufactured from thermoplastic polymers like polypropylene or polyethylene, these sintered plastics can be created with pore sizes that range from 5-350 microns. The typical void volumes are between 30 and 50 percent. However, this can be produced up to 70 percent. Sintered porous plastics come in all shapes and sizes, and their pore size distribution is also more defined. When you combine this with exceptional chemical resistance, chemical compatibility, and incredible robustness, you see how these plastics have become so popular of late. Also, sintered plastics are resistant to most bases, acids, and organic chemicals. They are also resistant to temperatures up to 110 degrees Celsius or 230 degrees Fahrenheit. With these many benefits and a wide-ranging of applications in different industries including the medical sector, it is easy to see the source of their surge in popularity.
