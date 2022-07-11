Source: pixabay.com
Healthcare workers are some of the most influential people in our society. They work tirelessly to care for us when we are sick and help us recover. They deserve proper compensation for their hard work, but unfortunately, many healthcare workers find themselves struggling with student loan debt.
This blog post will discuss what student loan forgiveness is and whether or not healthcare workers qualify.
What Is Student Loan Forgiveness?
Student loan forgiveness is the act of canceling a student's loan obligation. Student loan forgiveness can be a huge relief for borrowers struggling to repay their loans. It can also help boost the economy by freeing up money for other purposes, such as consumer spending or investments. There are several government programs or private forgiveness plans, but one thing is clear: it can significantly impact both individuals and the economy.
Do Healthcare Workers Qualify?
As anyone who's worked in the healthcare industry can attest, it's a field that comes with many challenges—not just those involving dealing with sick people. A student loan is a challenging part of a healthcare worker's life.
Fortunately, some programs offer loan forgiveness for those working in the healthcare field. For example, programs like the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program offer loan forgiveness for those who work in public service positions, including many healthcare jobs. So, if you're struggling to make your student loan payments, research whether you might be eligible for one of these programs. It could significantly change your financial well-being for the better.
Student Loan Forgiveness Programs for Healthcare Workers
Healthcare workers do qualify for student loan forgiveness. Several programs offer student loan forgiveness for healthcare workers, and we will look at three below.
Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program
This student loan forgiveness program forgives the existing balance on your Direct Loans after making 120 qualifying monthly payments. You'd have to be working full-time for a qualifying employer that is a government, non-profit, or private organization that provides certain public services. You can check the PSLF Help Tool to see if your employer is qualified.
Under the program, healthcare workers can make payments based on their income and family size, and any existing balance after 10 years will be forgiven.
PSLF Limited Waiver
This student loan forgiveness program is only until October 31, 2022. It is an extension of the PSLF program, allowing borrowers to gain credit for payments that didn't formerly qualify for PSLF or TEPSLF (Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness).
Under this limited waiver, your payments will qualify even if you didn't pay the total amount due, didn't pay promptly, or weren't on an eligible repayment plan. However, you would still need to have made 120 qualifying payments, work full-time in a qualifying company, and have Direct Loans.
Income-Driven Repayment Plan Forgiveness
This program forgives the balance on your Direct Loans after making 20 to 25 years of qualifying monthly payments. You must have a low income and high student loan debt to qualify. A non-profit organization or government agency must also employ you, and your forgiven debt may be considered taxable income.
Conclusion
Student loan forgiveness for healthcare workers is a great way to help them and thank them for all they do. That's why they're qualified. If you are a healthcare worker struggling with student loan debt, we encourage you to look into these programs as they can offer some much-needed relief from debt.
Author's bio:
John is a financial analyst but also a man of different interests. He enjoys writing about money and giving financial tips, but he can also dive into relationships, sports, gaming, and other topics. Lives in New York with his wife and a cat.
