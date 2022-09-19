Image source: istockphoto.com
The majority of people incarcerated in the United States will eventually be released back into society. The terms parole and probation are two common yet often confusing ways in which this release is managed.
So, what is the difference between probation and parole? To understand the difference, it helps to first know a little bit about each concept.
What Is Probation?
Probation is a court-ordered period of supervision that is imposed as an alternative to jail time or imposition of a prison sentence. The conditions of probation will vary depending on the severity of the offense and the jurisdiction, but they typically involve regular check-ins with a probation officer, drug testing, and obeying all laws.
What Is Parole?
Parole, on the other hand, is a form of early release from a prison sentence. It is granted by a parole board after an inmate has served a portion of their sentence. The decision to grant parole is based on many factors, including the severity of the offense, the inmate’s behavior while incarcerated, and the availability of resources to support the inmate upon release.
The main difference between probation and parole is that probation is imposed by a court as an alternative to jail time, while parole is granted by a parole board after an inmate has already served part of their sentence.
Is One Option Better Than the Other?
Both probation and parole come with conditions the offender must meet. If you have to deal with probation or parole, it is something that will go on your criminal record. Violation of the conditions set with parole or probation can result in further penalties, including jail time.
When it comes to severity, probation may be the better option because it allows someone to avoid incarceration altogether.
However, both probation and parole are tools that can be used to help people re-enter society after incarceration. The main difference between the two is that probation is imposed by a court as an alternative to jail time, while parole is granted by a parole board after an inmate has already served part of their sentence, as also discussed in this article.
When Is Probation An Option?
If someone committed a minor offense, or if it’s their first offense, they may be eligible for probation instead of jail time.
Probation is also an option for people who have already been convicted of a crime but have not served time in prison. In this case, the court may order the offender to complete a period of probation instead.
For example, someone may get probation for a DUI instead of jail time. An adolescent may get probation instead of being sentenced to juvenile detention.
When Can Someone Get Parole?
Parole is typically an option for people who have been convicted of a crime and have already served some time in prison. The parole board will review the case and decide if the offender is eligible for release on parole.
Even if someone gets life in prison, they may still be eligible for parole after serving a certain number of years. This is known as “life with the possibility of parole.”
Crimes That May Be Eligible for Parole
There is no hard and fast rule about which crimes are eligible for parole. The decision is made on a case-by-case basis by the parole board. Someone can get parole even after committing murder.
Not all offenders who are eligible for parole will be granted it. When an offender goes before a parole board, their release is at the discretion of the board. The board usually includes a mix of law enforcement officials and civilians.
Factors That May Affect Eligibility:
The severity of the crime
The offender’s criminal history
The offender’s behavior while incarcerated
If the offender has taken steps to rehabilitate themselves while in prison
The available resources to support the offender upon release
Opposition from the victim or victim’s family
Parole and Probation Are Not The Same
In conclusion, the main difference between probation and parole is that probation is imposed by a court as an alternative to jail time, while parole is granted by a parole board after an inmate has already served part of their sentence.
Decisions about probation and parole are made on a case-by-case basis. There is no hard and fast rule about which crimes are eligible for probation or parole. The severity of the crime, the offender’s criminal history, and the offender’s behavior while incarcerated are all factors that may affect eligibility.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.