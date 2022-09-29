A form of no-cost financing solution which enables consumers to buy something and pay for it later, interest-free, is known asBuy Now Pay Later.This payment method has grown in popularity, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These applications often require a 25% down payment and ask users to pay the remaining amount over three equal payments spaced out over six weeks without incurring interest.
Consumers who want to spread out their payments but cannot obtain a credit card or other types of financing will find this sort of payment the most convenient. BNPL frequently has lower interest rates, no membership fees, and other benefits than credit cards. However, the credit limit of BNPL is considerably less than that provided by a credit card.
Read on to know more about this type of payment.
How is BNPL put to use?
The sole practical difference amongBuy Now Pay Laterservice providers is in the terms and conditions. You should understand and examine its operation. Purchase something from a store that is a participant. Use the "Buy now, pay later" option. Place a small deposit equal to a percentage of the entire cost. The outstanding balance will be paid off through a series of interest-free EMIs.
Advantages
One advantage of BNPL is that it allows you to buy pricey products when money is limited. Additionally, since no credit history is required, many people who would traditionally be ineligible for delayed payment alternatives can now take advantage of this option. It might be a different strategy for facilitating financial inclusion and access, to put it simply.
Customers can buy goods and pay for them over flexible terms ranging from 3 months to several years, depending on the vendor, which improves and streamlines the customer experience. They can still purchase their items before they start earning actual money. Compared to credit cards, signing up is much quicker than credit cards, and no interest is charged on the payments.
Thestatsabout the "purchase now, pay later" method are as follows:
1. A buy now, pay later option has been employed by 50% of consumers, down from 56% the year before.
2. Between March 2021 and June 2022, usage of "buy now, pay later" remained stable among respondents ages 18 to 44 but decreased among respondents ages 45 to 54 and those older than 54.
Conclusion
To prevent these problems, the purchaser must be extremely cautious when selecting the item to purchase and the quantity to be spent. Setting a spending cap while considering the ability to pay the installments is necessary.
Additionally, the buyer must read the terms and conditions on the BNPL provider's website before placing an order. Some fundamental issues must be addressed, such as late fines, how late payments affect credit scores, the delay policy, etc.
For clients, BNPL is an efficient approach to purchasing desired items. Furthermore, it is essential to use this payment method with extreme caution. Always analyze cautiously, research well and make a well informed decision.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.