A form of no-cost financing solution which enables consumers to buy something and pay for it later, interest-free, is known as Buy Now Pay Later. This payment method has grown in popularity, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These applications often require a 25% down payment and ask users to pay the remaining amount over three equal payments spaced out over six weeks without incurring interest.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription