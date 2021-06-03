Throughout 2020, small businesses across Kentucky struggled to stay afloat as the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to alter their operations or close altogether. For many of them, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan program was all that stood between them and extinction. That program helped to blunt some of the damage done to the state economy, eventually providing 123,010 loans totaling approximately $7.7 billion.
But 2021 has brought new optimism and more favorable economic conditions for Kentucky's small businesses. And with the last of the pandemic restrictions coming to an end on June 11th, analysts expect that the state's economy will begin a more robust recovery. But for that to happen, many businesses here will need to secure additional funding to get back to their pre-pandemic path to growth.
And that's where things get a little bit complicated. That's because the business financing climate is still not what it was before the pandemic began. So small businesses looking for financing sources will have their work cut out for them. Here's an overview of what options small businesses have to secure the financing they need in the post-pandemic economy.
Federal Relief Sources
Even though the PPP program officially came to an end on May 31st, it wasn't the only federal program aimed at helping small businesses recover from the pandemic. Of those, the Employee Retention Credit is among the least well-known but critical provisions still in effect. It's a refundable tax credit program that allows businesses to reduce some of their employment tax burdens in advance or claim them as a refund during their next filing period. That can allow them to free up some of their own money to reduce the need to take on new debt or delay necessary capital expenditures.
In addition, the Federal Small Business Association offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) that provide up to $500,000 in funding with 30-year fixed interest repayment terms. Unlike the PPP loans, however, EIDL relief isn't forgivable. That means small businesses will have to consider their long-term financial situation before taking advantage of the program. Still, the EIDL offers terms that are hard to beat with private lending, and are more than worth looking into.
State Resources
At the state level, Kentucky is also making resources available to small businesses to aid in their recovery efforts. Of particular interest is the Kentucky Small Business Credit Initiative (KSBCI), through which the state underwrites small business loans made available through local lenders. It's a program that increases a small business's odds of getting approved for a private loan, which is critical at a time when most business bottom lines have seen better days.
And beyond that, the state also runs a variety of grant programs that can offer qualifying businesses money to improve or expand their operations. Although they come with some specific terms, small businesses may find that they qualify for one or more of these programs. And even if they don't provide all of the funding the business needs to recover, they can go a long way toward easing the recovery burden for recipients.
Private Business Financing
The private lending sector, which stood mostly idle throughout the pandemic, is beginning to recover as well. And now several small business loan companies are starting to open the monetary taps and extend lines of credit and loans to businesses working to get back to what they do best. But private financing is still difficult to come by for many small businesses, particularly those who suffered financial losses during the pandemic.
In response to the need, banks like Comerica have started to allocate billions of dollars to their small business lending operations. That should start to make it a bit easier for small businesses to secure loans as other banks follow suit. And small businesses can also turn to the many Fintech lenders that surged to the forefront of the lending industry in recent years. They tend to have shorter loan origination times and more flexible terms than their traditional peers, making them a great option right now.
The Bottom Line
The bottom line here is that small businesses in Kentucky have plenty of options as they seek the financing they need to power their post-pandemic recovery. And although the remaining federal programs should still be their first option, private sector lending seems to be picking back up and should offer businesses competitive rates and easier credit thresholds soon.
When that happens, small business liquidity here in Kentucky should improve and enable the state's economy to roar back to pre-pandemic levels. And after a very long year filled with mitigation efforts and restrictions, that should sound like music to everyone's ears here in the bluegrass state.
