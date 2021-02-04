Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.