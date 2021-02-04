Reconciliation of its bank accounts is essential for the financial stability of every company. Similarly, financial institutions such as banks must also actively carry out treasury reconciliation to balance the money in their vaults, branches, treasury and ATMs.
Many believe that a well-developed forecast system is the most crucial tool when it comes to cash management and cash distribution solutions. Cash forecast systems are definitely necessary since they predict the cash requirements of each ATMs based on the available historical data. By using Artificial Neural Networks and machine learning, these cash forecast systems help prevent the occurrences of unexpected cash emergencies and reduce the amount of idle cash in less frequented machines. Cash forecasts are effective in cutting down costs and increasing profits.
But a simple forecast system will not completely optimize the cash management in ATMs. The system will not be equipped to take into account the levels of cash present in the branches, the vaults and sometimes, in transit. This could lead to increased errors and risks, including additional ordering of unrequired cash.
Understanding treasury reconciliation and the challenges banks face
Banks often team up with a cash management platform that offers them forecast facilities. While the software can keep track of the money in the machines and in-transit, it will not have access to the cash levels in the bank's own vaults and the vendor vaults. This leads to an imbalance causing banks to order more than necessary and taking risks that could have been avoided. Treasury reconciliation matches the money in the machines and vaults with the expected or prescribed amounts.
Discovery of anomalies while balancing the amounts could serve as a warning of frauds that might have taken place. So, efficient treasury reconciliation helps the bank save money that might have been lost due to thefts and frauds.
Traditionally, banks carried out treasury reconciliation once or twice a week. It involved officials visiting the ATM, opening up the machines, analyzing the remaining cash and comparing it with the account book cash. Banks also conduct reconciliations at the end of each month, and this often turns out to be challenging since they have to methodically go through the cash levels at each site and balance them.
Two of the main issues banks face when it comes to reconciliation are as follows. Firstly, the systematic reconciliation of the treasury is often time-consuming and takes a lot of effort from the side of the employees. Data crunching and balancing large amounts of cash by humans can often lead to errors that cause several other issues.
Secondly, the bank sometimes overlooks the cash that is out of balance and goes on with ordering even more cash from their vaults or the central bank. This leads to an excess of money at various locations including the ATMs, the branches and the bank's vaults. Banks function at optimal levels when the amount of cash does not exceed the necessary levels at any place. The lack of proper balancing of all funds and excess ordering can lead to higher costs for the bank.
Automated ATM reconciliation
One of the best solutions that can deal with the various issues that a bank faces is the use of an automated ATM reconciliation software. Partnering with a treasury reconciliation service provider opens up the bank to much simplified reconciliations carried out at all their sites.
Automated reconciliation software gathers real-time data throughout the day, making it much easier for officials to balance the statements at the end of each month.
Daily balancing of data can result in daily reports customized to the preferences and requirements of each bank. Banks can choose which parts of their cash flow system they must focus on and which parts do not need their complete attention all the time. This real-time knowledge of all transactions, deposits and cash levels help with better load compliance on a regular basis.
ATM reconciliation solutions provided by third-party firms working in this specific field are highly configurable, and they collect data from various sources, consolidating them into a central database. To increase the accuracy of this process, while collecting data in real-time, the software also verifies each transaction's validity by comparing it with the balances at various locations. Such software is also equipped with the technology to analyze historical data regarding transactions and can refine the real-time balancing process while reducing risks and errors.
Banks often deal with issues such as cash being dispensed by the ATM but not debited from the user's account or the reverse. A well-functioning reconciliation software is essential to quickly identify and resolve discrepancies such as these. It will help in reversing the debits to the account as soon as the issue has been recognized.
Most ATM reconciliation technologies are equipped with the ability to handle online, offline transactions, credit and debit cards, and electronic purse cards. They record every transaction that takes place and add them to the bank's records for increased transparency and reduced operating costs.
Fraud detections and audits can be carried out much easier with the availability of real-time data from the reconciliation service. Some reconciliation software also provides banks with forecasting, and this is much more efficient since it takes into consideration the cash present in all the bank's sources and locations. Replenishment schedules can be revised and optimized alongside reduced costs with the right automated reconciliation facilities.
Summing up
Due to advancements in technology, treasury reconciliation is a much more straightforward and efficient process today than it was before. With the help of automated services, banks can now gather real-time data from various machines, branches and vaults. The real-time balancing contributes to reduced errors and easier fraud detection.
