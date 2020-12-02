You will be thrilled to know when expecting a baby. First-time parents or not, all you can think about is how to raise your child correctly and the necessities you need while they’re still an infant. Relax, take a deep breath; having a baby is exciting. Whether you are ready or not, always think of this as a blessing.
It can be challenging for first-timer parents because they still don’t know what to do. Most of them will have difficulty deciding what baby gears to buy. It’s a good idea to ask for advice from your friends or relatives, perhaps the baby's grandparents. Having that said, here are some of the things you need to purchase when expecting a baby.
Baby Stroller
A baby stroller is one of the most important things you need to buy when expecting a baby. When buying a baby stroller, it’s a good idea that the stroller can be adjusted from a slight recline so the baby can lay their head and back. Purchase a baby stroller that you can adjust to an upright position, so when they learn how to sit, you can still use it.
Ensure that the stroller’s lock is firm, the straps are secure, and your baby can still sit comfortably. You can learn more about baby strollers by visiting Wumblers Baby Gear.
Diaper Bag
Being ready is better than being sorry. It would be best if you considered buying a diaper bag. It will help you carry the baby’s things like powder, wipes, diapers, bottled milk, pacifier, medicines, etc. With that being said, you can choose a diaper bag that:
Has a lot of extra pockets inside
The straps are soft and firm
The zipper has an extra lock
The color and design suits your taste
Can be switched from shoulder bag, handbag, to a backpack bag
Bottles and Pacifiers
It’s always best to buy bottles and pacifiers because these are so needed when you have a newborn. When you decide not to feed the baby with breastmilk because you are in public and there’s no breastfeeding area, it’s always good to have a bottle of milk ready. Also, Daddy can always help you with this when you have matters to attend.
The most common thing an infant would do aside from crying is sucking. Some study shows that parents used pacifiers to help their babies go to sleep and that babies would also suck pacifiers or fingers when they want attention or tired; it would help them relax and get comfortable.
Car Seat
This baby gear is non-negotiable. Yes, you’ve read it right. You need to purchase a car seat for the baby, especially a newborn, because most of the time, you’ll bring them with you. Whether going to the park or a friend’s house, as long as the baby is in the car, a car seat is required. The very reason for purchasing a car seat is safety.
Standard safety regulations often require parents to install infant car seats that face the back of the car. Studies have shown that when these car seats are correctly installed, the back of the safety seat provides a cushion to the child’s vital body parts in a car crash.
Changing Table
It is essential to buy a changing table for your baby because this is where you will put and organize baby’s things at home, such as baby powder, baby lotion, baby oil, baby’s clothes, and laundry.
When buying a changing table, be sure to check if you can put all the baby things in there; you may also want to consider these features:
Color that matches the color of the room
Has at least two cabinets
The quality of the wood or material used is firm
Has four casters
Baby Carrier
A baby carrier will help you still do household chores or duties while your baby is on your chest. Having that said, a baby carrier is a necessity, and you need to purchase one. These are the things that you need to consider in buying a carrier,
It should support your baby’s head, back, and most of all, the neck
Make sure you and your baby will be comfortable while using the baby carrier
Make sure the baby carrier is easy to use, and instructions on the guidelines are easy to follow
Make sure that you can easily clean it
Make sure you and your baby are not allergic to the fabric used
Lastly, check the quality. Make sure that it will last for at least more than a year.
Baby’s Crib
A baby’s crib is almost always present in every home that has a newborn. You need to buy a baby’s crib since this is where your baby will sleep for how many months. Sometimes even when a baby is two years old, parents still put their babies in a crib. Here are the things you should consider when buying a crib and what to put inside it:
Has strong wooden materials
No caster
At least three inches
Make sure the locks are working and can’t be easily reached by other toddlers
Have a baby sheet and blanket inside it. Make sure that the sheets and blankets are comfortable and your baby is not allergic to the fabric
You can put a pacifier as well
Takeaway
Being a first-time parent is challenging or exhausting. For some, it is exciting and overwhelming. Having a baby is a big responsibility, therefore each parent should always prepare. The things mentioned above will certainly help first-time parents and even those with kids before to be ready for a lovely addition to the family.
